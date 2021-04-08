- Kwaku Manu has warmed many hearts on social media with his new project

- The actor took to social media to flaunt a new house he had just built for his parents

- Many fans and followers of the comic actor took to the comment section to congratulate him

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, Kwaku Manu, has built a new house for his parents and has flaunted the edifice on social media for all to see.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actor, Kwaku Manu showed off the house amid many endearing comments.

The house which appeared to have a number of bedrooms was seen in the cut as the video showed the front parts.

He went on to thank all those who in diverse ways helped him to complete the project and also thanked God for the strength to see it through.

After posting the video of the magnificent gift to his parents, Kwaku Manu captioned it: "Glory Be To God Almighty And I Thank You All For Supporting Me To Bless My Mom And Dad With This Beautiful House."

Many fans and followers of the actor took to the comment section to celebrate with him over the accomplishment.

Popular actress Nana Ama McBrown wrote: "God bless you more"

akyerebruwaagh also came in with the comment: "Aww God bless you paaaa wai"

Actress oheneyere_mercyasiedu had this to say: "God bless you more so you bless others as you always do. #BobSiga"

afiaatopagh wrote: "God bless you so much for such a wonderful gift. Your parents are really grateful"

There were many such congratulatory comments from colleagues, friends, and loved ones of the actor that proved they were indeed proud of him and delighted over the gesture to his parents.

Speaking about homes, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Martin King Arthur, known by the stage name Kofi Kinaata, has wowed his teeming fanbase with a sneak peek into his house and living room.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Things Fall Apart hitmaker's official Instagram page, Kofi was seen in front of his house, which had several cars parked in it.

The video went on to show the inside of the plush home particularly his living room which was nothing short of extraordinary.

