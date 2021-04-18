A prophetess has called on Ghanaians to ensure that Akuapem Poloo is released from prison

She said a calamity is hanging over Ghana if the actress, also called Rosemond Brown, remains in prison

The prophetess claimed that God gave her the words to be delivered to Ghana

Some people have reacted to her words in the video calling them ridiculous

A woman claiming to be a prophetess from God has said God has directed her to warn Ghanaians that it is wrong for Akuapem Poloo, also called Rosemond Brown, to be put in prison.

Seemingly speaking under the influence of a spirit, the prophetess said God has devoted Ghana to destruction if the leaders fail to bring Akuapem Poloo out of prison.

She wondered what crime she has committed to warrant her being taken to prison.

A collage of Rosemond Brown. Photo credit: @YEN.com.gh

Source: Original

“Has she committed murder, has stolen anything? For what reason must she go to prison, the wrath of God is coming against Ghana if she is not brought out of prison immediately,” the prophetess said speaking in the Akan language.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The prophetess' ranting has got many people reacting with one Ghana, Papa, ordering her to shut up:

papa.ahen: "Tell her to shut up."

Akrasi also described the prophetess' words as ridiculous, adding that even God knows that:

akrasicasper: "I support pooloo but Lol plague on whole Ghana because of Pooloo ?? Even God knows what the woman is saying is ridiculously not his words."

He added that the spiritual people are full of exagerration:

akrasicasper: "@akrasicasper these spiritual people should cut their coats according to their size o so much exaggeration saa no na ay3d3n...ah."

Engineer could only sigh:

world_of_engineers_today: "Hmmmm."

Akuapem Poloo jailed

The prophetess words were coming just two days after Akuapem Poloo was sentenced to 90 days in jail for sharing nude photos with her seven-year-old son on social media.

While many people have pleaded for Poloo's release, actress Afia Schwarzenegger has jubilated over her arrest and some people have called her a heartless woman.

After her lawyers filed for an appeal, the court has thrown it out and ordered Rosemond Brown to go and continue her jail term.

Source: Yen