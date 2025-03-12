Ghanaian musician Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome popularly called Cina Soul wore a crop top and thigh-high short shirt to an event over the weekend

The 28-year-old mesmerised her fans and fashionistas with her outfit and hairstyle at her album listening

Some social media users blasted the award-winning singer on Instagram after the videos went viral

Ghanaian musician Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome popularly called Cina Soul has gone viral with her stylish outfit to her album listening over the weekend.

The award-winning female singer wore a skimpy outfit that flaunted her skin during the star-studded evening programme.

Cina Soul slays in a stylish skimpy dress to an event. Photo credit: @cina_soul.

Source: Instagram

Cina Soul looked like a supermodel in a long-sleeve crop shirt and a mini skirt beautifully designed to show off her smooth legs.

The style influencer styled her oversized shirt with a matching tie to elevate her look as she entertained her fans with her new tunes.

Cina Soul looked effortlessly chic in a short blonde hairstyle and heavy makeup while rocking stylish sunglasses to complete her look.

Cina Soul rocks skimpy outfit

Some social media users have blasted the female songstress Cina Soul for exposing her body at the event. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

itsappyaa stated:

"Did she not sit with the dress at home to see how it will be? Why feel uncomfortable now?."

ritaokyere stated:

"If you don’t feel confident in the outfit, why wear it?."

floricita_na stated:

"She should check her outfits before leaving home especially when she knows she’ll be on cam 🙄 What’s this."

annalisafavors stated:

"Our Dearest Cina Soul we love u, but this your skirt, kindly reconsider."

Obaayaa_may_ stated:

"What are you wearing?! 😫🤦🏽‍♀️."

curtis_dc_1 stated:

"She's very beautiful and looks so sassy 😍."

smiply_selassie07 stated:

"Hmmm Asem ooo wey dressing too be this."

honourablesammy.sk stated:

"It's better to come out Naked..., n'sɛm hunu nkoaa. If u can't spell it don't write ✍️ it ! Simple 🔥🔥🔥."

adomapaski1 stated:

"Why’s she always half-naked and uncomfortable at her age? Boi."

Cina Soul collaborates with Stonebwoy

Ghanaian female musician Cina Soul has shared a snippet of her new song with BET winner Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly called Stonebwoy on Instagram.

In the viral video, Cina Soul looked sporty in a tan top and stylish jeans showing off her midriff while recording with Stonebwoy in the studio.

The music duo looked excited as they performed their verses with deep emotions in the trending video.

Stonebwoy didn't disappoint with his sartorial choice as he rocked a long-sleeve sweatshirt and matching trousers to complete his look.

The video of Stonebwoy and Cina Soul recording in the studio is below:

Cina Soul ranks first in her class

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Cina Soul whose primary school report card surfaced online after many years. It showed that she beat 49 other students to rank first in her class.

The gorgeous and hardworking musician shared her primary school terminal report on her official Instagram page.

Some social media users congratulated the smart and intelligent singer for inspiring the youth to study hard.

