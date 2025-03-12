Bills and Quick Angels founder, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, has acquired a Bugatti Chiron ahead of his 40th birthday

Richard Quaye, who celebrates his birthday on March 21, announced his latest acquisition on Instagram with photos of the super car

The photos shared by the businessman sparked massive reactions online, with followers sharing varying opinions

The CEO of Quick Angels, the parent company of Bills Micro Finance, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, is set to celebrate his birthday on Friday, March 21. Born in 1984, he will be turning 40.

Ahead of the milestone birthday, Richard Quaye has got himself a big and befitting present. He has just bought a Bugatti Chiron to add to his many cars.

A known lover of expensive cars, Nii-Armah Quaye owns an already impressive fleet of luxury vehicles.

Quick Angels and Bills founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye gifts himself a Bugatti Chiron ahead of his 40th birthday. Photo source: @richarniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

Richard Quaye's fleet of luxury cars

In 2023, he opened the gates of his plush mansion to give fans a peek at his expensive fleet of cars as he celebrated his 38th birthday.

Videos that emerged showed the beautiful compound and interior of the house as well as expensive cars like a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, Range Rover, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce.

Richard Quaye, who was then known on social media as the boyfriend of Hajia4Reall, hosted some guests to a big birthday bash in the house.

Quick Angels CEO buys Bugatti for birthday

Two years after that birthday, the Quick Angels CEO has taken the notch higher with his early birthday gift of a Bugatti.

The Quick Angels CEO announced his latest acquisition in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

In the post, Quaye showed photos of the new car as it was carted from the garage into a container to be transported for shipping. The car is black in colour.

Captioning the photos, he indicated that he intended to celebrate his 40th birthday in new wheels.

"40 in a few days. Now with new wheels to match #RNAQ40," he said.

See the photos of Richard Quaye's Bugatti below:

2nd Bugatti in Ghana after Osei Kwame Despite's

By his acquisition, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has become the second Ghanaian to own a Bugatti Chiron.

It will be recalled that business mogul Osei Kwame Despite acquired a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport in 2022 as he celebrated his 60th birthday. At the time, the supercar was estimated to cost $3 million.

A car enthusiast indicated that it would take over 384,000 dollars to keep the Bugatti Chiron which has W16 engine (two V8 engines) in good shape for four years.

Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite is the first owner of A bugatti Chiron in Ghana. Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Richard Quaye's Bugatti Chiron

The announcement and photos of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's Bugatti Chiron has drawn mixed reactions from social media users. While some congratulated him on his acquisition, others criticise it as a waste of resources. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered.

delynforce_travel.tours_africa compared Quaye to Despite:

"Kwame had his at age 60, he’s getting it at age 40...now tell me who’s the real playman?"

bravo.isr congratulated him and wished him a happy birthday in advance:

"Congratulations, and in advance, boss."

alkali_32 thought the car befits Quaye's status:

"Big man, Big engine … congratulations 🎉."

ebuz-jo thought he should have invested in music rather than a Bugatti:

"When ghana music is going falling down. You dey buy Bugatti. When will you guys be useful?"

bp.alz did not think it was a good investment:

"Just waste of fuel and carbon build up in the engine on our road. Can't even make 80km/h on any stretch non-stop, and with an approach angle of 11 degrees, the under all go commot for most of our roads."

khenstone chastised the critics:

"Those talking about roads what's your problem ?… Despite bought his and has been driving ….has he complained to you about roads…or you think they do not know about the roads and they still bought the cars… these cars they buy are not solely because of driving… its statement they want to make without talking plenty…THAT'S THE SELF-ACTUALIZATION level of the Maslows’s Hierarchy of needs…. Yes, they are at that level."

Despite drives Bugatti on bad road

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osei Kwame Despite had been spotted in a video driving his Bugatti Chiron on a road riddled with potholes.

The video sparked reactions on social media as people expressed concern at the expensive vehicle being driven on the terrible road.

Some folks believed that such expensive luxury vehicles should not be driven in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh