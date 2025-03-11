Agya Koo, in a video, was spotted interacting with a yoghurt seller who shed tears after losing his daily sales on the street

The Kumawood actor gifted the man money to replace the sales he lost while returning to render accounts to his supplier

Agya Koo's financial gesture towards the yoghurt seller garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Legendary Kumawood actor Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo courted attention after a recent video of his public interaction with a yoghurt seller on the street surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the veteran actor was spotted cruising in his expensive luxurious four-wheel drive SUV with some individuals before he encountered a young yoghurt seller, who was in tears after getting stranded on the street.

Agya Koo stopped his vehicle and engaged in a conversation with the young man, who claimed that the daily sales he made from hawking products he secured from a Fan Milk Ghana company depot had gone missing.

The young yoghurt seller claimed that he misplaced the money on the floor while on his way back to render accounts to his supplier before heading to his home.

Agya Koo, who was touched by the young man's story, took out cash from his wallet and handed it over to him as a replacement for the money he had lost.

The veteran Kumawood actor's financial gesture towards the yoghurt seller garnered mixed reactions. Many fans advised the staunch New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter to be wary of some individuals, who take advantage of people's kindness and deceive them into giving out money with flimsy sad stories.

Others also commended Agya Koo for offering help to ordinary Ghanaians who are in dire need of financial assistance to deal with their struggles.

Aside from being a prominent actor in the Ghanaian movie industry for over two decades, the veteran actor has gained massive recognition for his philanthropic activities.

Below is the video of Agya Koo gifting money to a yoghurt seller on the street:

Agya Koo's money gift stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Derrick commented:

"He is always moving from one place to another. Be careful when you meet him."

samuelcrankson615 said:

"Nowadays, that's the strategy some people use o. At the end of the day, they will get money pass you."

alloidiclasame commented:

"Azaa boy. He is always like that."

Patrick Boakye said:

"Nice one legend."

Agya Koo sets up small store

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo established a small store at the entrance of the mansion he completed after 16 years in the Ashanti Region.

Footage shared by a passerby living in the same community as the actor showed the new store with a big signboard in front of the multi-room blue structure.

The video of Agya Koo's small store outside his home garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media, who questioned the actor's choice.

