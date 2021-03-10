• Musician Stonebwoy has played with his children in a lovely video that got them laughing out loud

• He carried both Jidula and L. Janam on his arms and moved them in a circular motion

• The excited children, especially Janam could not help but laugh while enjoying his father’s company

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has played beautifully with his children, Jidula, and Janam Satekla, in an adorable video.

In the video shared by Jidula, Stonebwoy is seen carrying the two children in both arms and moving them in a circular motion.

The children got so excited that they laughed while enjoying their father spending time with them.

They were playing in their plush living room as seen in the video.

Many people have admired the photo and called Stonebwoy the best dad.

Bright, for instance, called Stonebwoy “lovely father”:

bhim_bright: “1GAD the lovely father.”

Equiyarh also called him “World’s Best”:

equiyarh_betway: “World best bless up.”

Hellen loves Stonebwoy forever:

iamqueenhellen: “Happy birthday to you Daddy more life we love you forever.”

Barasky wished Stonebwoy more life:

barasky7196: “More life.”

Debby called him “super dad”:

debbyarh: “Happy birthday to the super dad.”

Akosua could not stop admiring Stonebwoy’s love for his children:

akosuah168: “Awww daddies love God bless you 1GAD.”

Father and daughter moments

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy and his daughter were in the news recently when a video of him teaching her how to speak Ewe, dropped online.

Jidula was in the news also when she came up in the list of top celebrities' daughters, including Shatta Wale’s daughter.

Also, his son, Janam, was in the news when he was featured among celebrities whose sons wear dreadlocks.

Okyeame Kwame and son

In other news, the son of rapper Okyeame Kwame, Sir Kwame Bota, has stunned Ghanaians with a video of him teaching his father how to dance.

Okyeame Kwame was humble enough to watch his son make the dance moves and then he copied and did exactly so.

Another video of the boy rapping even more than the father was also published by YEN.com.gh.

Ghanaians have hailed and called him a superstar.

