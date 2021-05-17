A throwback photo of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Nigeria's Patoranking has surfaced on the internet

They were in the company of Reggie Rockstone and others

The musicians were looking so young then and it is believed that the photo was taken at a time they had just started music

An old photo of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Patoranking, and Reggie Rockstone together has surfaced on the internet.

They were looking so young in the photo believed to be taken when all of them with the exception of Reggie, had just started music.

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Patoranking were holding hands together as if they were promising each other forever in the music industry.

A collage of Shatta Wale, Patoranking, and Stonebwoy. Photo credit: @shattawalenima, @stonebwoyb @patorankingfire/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

The photo has garnered massive reactions from fans.

Ali Iddrisu, for instance, wrote that “life is some way”. It is not clear, though, why he wrote that. It could be because of how the musicians were looking younger then:

iamaliiddrisu: “Life is some way oooh!.”

Grandy wishes to have a collaboration from the four musicians:

grandybe: “Waiting on a collaboration from all of u.”

George described the photo as classic and related the fond memories it brings to him:

georgejohnson4862: “Classic pics.it reminds me of glennz nite club days.sundays with fiifi pratt on the one and two.”

Doreen wished Shatta Wale well:

dor___een: “Where’s my man shatta? I hope he’s well wherever he is..sending him love and light.”

Insta_bloggh loves the team:

insta_bloggh: “The love is always deep.”

