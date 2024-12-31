Beverly Afaglo's shawarma shop was robbed, and she has taken to social media to plead for help in catching the perpetrator

In an Instagram post, she shared CCTV footage of the thief making away with the cash as the cashier's desk was left unattended by her workers

The actress offered a cash reward to anyone who could help her find the thief, noting that the cash was an entire week's worth of sales

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has turned to social media after a thief targeted her shawarma shop, Traffic Shawarma's Tema branch.

Beverly Afaglo's shop gets robbed in Tema. Photo source: beverly_afaglo

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, Afaglo shared CCTV footage showing the moment the thief walked in, took the shop's entire sales for the week, and walked out as her workers left the cashier's desk unattended.

The actress, who owns the business, expressed her frustration and disappointment over the theft and disclosed that the stolen money was a whole week's worth of sales. Afaglo did not hold back in addressing the situation, offering a cash reward of GH¢ 500 cedis to anyone who could help track down the thief.

She mentioned that the suspect might be located around Tulaku and Ashaiman, urging anyone with information to contact her directly.

While acknowledging the carelessness of her workers, Beverly Afaglo made it clear that the focus now was on catching the thief. She emphasised that the situation was already being addressed internally, and the priority was to locate the culprit as soon as possible.

Her post generated a lot of support from her followers, many of whom have offered tips and suggestions on how to assist in the search.

Ghanaians sympathise with Beverly Afaglo

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ohemaashada_boutique wrote:

"First question: How did he know exactly where the drawer is? Madam get all your workers to counterback and get them talking."

the_ugly_prince reacted:

"Insider. How did he know exactly where to go. Someone left that unlock for a reason. Check for the insider."

gloriaosarfo commented:

"Huuuuuuh🙄🤦🏿‍♀️🙆🏼‍♀️🤦🏿‍♀️ So sorry to hear this sis🙏🏿 WE NEED TO FIND HIM ASAP👌🏼🔥 But wait oh, how did this happen though."

Ghanaian lady gets robbed

A Ghanaian lady also fell victim to unscrupulous criminals after her attempt at a Guinness World Record marathon was cut short.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the lady said that the thieves took items she intended to use for the baking marathon.

She was devastated by the incident but was unperturbed by the setback.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh