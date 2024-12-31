Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwodawo showed the brands he and his team worked with during the 2024 period

The list contained outgoing vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and over 30 prestigious brands in the country

Many people applauded him and his team, while others noted that they would be expecting their cuts for the deals he got

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon showed the over 30 prestigious brands he worked with, in 2024, as he listed them in a post on social media.

Kwadwo Sheldon brags about 2024 achievement

Taking to his X account, Kwadwo Sheldon shared with his millions of followers how busy 2024 was for him and his team at Kwadwo Sheldon Studios

In the post, he noted that they worked with several brands in various sectors, including outgoing vice president and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

During the 2024 election period, Sheldon pledged his vote for the NPP and campaigned for them, encouraging others to vote for the party.

Unfortunately, the NPP lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and former president John Dramani Mahama, who was declared the president-elect by the Electoral Commission.

Other notable brands he worked with were the food and beverage brand Kivo Gari, which signed actress Nana Ama McBrown and TikToker Kar Lite as brand ambassadors.

List of brands Kwadwo Sheldon worked with in 2024:

Reactions to Kwadwo Sheldon's post

Famous Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah, socialite Archipalago and several others applauded Kwadwo Sheldon and his team for an incredible job done in 2024.

Others also acknowledged that he made a lot of money considering the prestigious brands he worked with, as they commented about expecting their cut.

The lovely reactions of social media users are below:

@AmeyawDebrah said:

"Send momo."

@Archipalago said:

"Bigup yourself!!! you spoil there!! Congrats 👏."

@onua_bl said:

"The place you put Bawumia and etc Dey tear me 😂."

@AmosAdu37 said:

"U know what the weak me, the etc…. Meaning and many more."

@fawogyimiiko said:

"The etc weak me 😂😂😂Meaning it’s uncountable brands."

Sheldon and Davido on a video call trends

YEN.com.gh reported that Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Davido was on a video call with famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, and this excited many Ghanaians.

The YouTuber shared with his millions of followers a screenshot from the video call conversation he had with Davido which he posted on his X account.

In the caption, Sheldon noted that Davido, during their video call conversation, expressed his love for his content.

