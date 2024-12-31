Stonebwoy and his former protégé Kelvynboy have not seen eye to eye since 2019, when they parted ways

Their recent remarks about their time together have escalated the tension surrounding their strained relationship

Samini, playing the role of a father figure, has issued a statement addressing the infamous feud

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Samini has weighed in on the tense feud between Stonebwoy and his protégé Kelvynboy, who was signed to his record label.

Samini calls Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy to order amidst their feud. Source: Stonebwoy, Samini, Kelvynboy

Source: Instagram

In 2019, Stonebwoy severed ties with Kelvynboy, pointing out several issues, including the latter's character, that inhibited them from working together.

In a recent interview, Stonebwoy was asked whether he would reconcile with Kelvynboy, who claims to have been calling for peace for the past five years.

The Jejereje hitmaker rejected the idea and explained why accepting Kelvynboy back into his fold would be impossible.

In his explanation, Stonebwoy alleged that he feared for his life while working with Kelvynboyboy and his cohorts.

Stonebwoy's accusation forced the Down Flat hitmaker to call the Bhim Nation boss paranoid.

Samini demands peace between Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy

In a recent post, Samini noticing how far Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy had taken their feud, stepped in.

Samini, who has had a fair share of issues with Stonebwoy, advocated for order to be restored. He said,

"Order will be restored at home…. Second generation will have to read the history a bit further to understand. But in the grand scheme of things, we chose to let whatever has been against us be for us henceforth. Humility alone cannot do it without patience. Allow the offended to heal and be careful not to allow entitlement to replace Loyalty."

Samini stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Samini's message to Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy.

@BashiruAbdul11 remarked:

"Your son and grandson, so it's your responsibility to settle am, thanks Godfather yaagayoo!"

@cobbymenzgh wrote:

"Stonebwoy disrespected u but u made him who he is but u have settled with him and u have showed how mature u are but as Kelvynboy disrespected him he doesn't want to forgive the boy and is always attacking that young champ, it's very bad bossu, Kelvyn said he has tried to settle it."

@Ibrahim70212477 said:

Kelvinboy disrespected Stonebwoy on several platforms ryt after he left Burniton thinking he could do it on his own . Nd Stonebwoy never came out once to say anything bad about Kelvin. Is it now that his career is sinking ‘ he thinks Stonebwoy has done him wrong."

@sham_gazy added:

"Kelvynboy and Stonebwoy must settle, but it's fine if Kelvyn doesn't want to work with Stone again. All I need from the two is PEACE & LOVE."

Stonebwoy smokes peace pipe with Samini

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had been spotted with his former boss, Samini.

This comes after their public fallout, with Samini claiming to have been disrespected by his former signee.

Stonebwoy shared his moments with Samini on social media with a glorifying caption to celebrate his former boss's 43rd birthday.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh