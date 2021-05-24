- Sarkodie has finally spoken on the long-standing argument that Eno Barony is Ghana's biggest female rapper

- He said it is not enough for Eno Barony to be tagged as just a rapper

- Sarkodie says he sees Eno as an MC, and she should be seen as such

Ghana’s biggest rapper, Sarkodie, has finally declared his stance on the long-standing argument that Eno Barony is Ghana’s biggest female rapper.

According to Sarkodie, he does not only see Eno Barony as a female rapper but rather, a full rapper, what he also described as an MC, which YEN.com.gh understands means mic controller.

He was speaking in an interview on the Akwaaba Talk Show, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ameyawdebrah.com.

Sarkodie explained that if Eno Barony is only referred to as a female rapper, it means restricting her abilities.

Therefore, she should be seen as a complete rapper than just the tag female rapper.

“Eno Barony is like a full rapper. I don’t see her as a female rapper, I see her as an MC. When I say female rapper you can feel the feminine energy…rap has to be heard and Eno Barony is hard. I just don’t see her as a female rapper. She is a rapper,” Sarkodie reportedly said.

He added that rappers have their state of mind when writing their raps and that is what he sees when he listens to Eno Barony.

Sarkodie’s submission makes it clear that he values Eno and has high regards for her, even when people have tried to compare them and rated Eno as a better rapper.

In an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale’s manager, Bulldog, listed what he claimed was Ghana’s best five rappers, naming Eno Barony and omitting Sarkodie’s name.

He claimed further that Eno Barony raps better than 97% of Ghana’s male rappers, and threw a 50K bet.

Perhaps now that Sarkodie himself has touched on the issue, it will bring finality to the long-standing argument.

