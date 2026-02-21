Tudor Takes Tottenham Squad Out for Team-Building Ahead of Arsenal Clash But Kudus Misses Out, Photo
- Igor Tudor took his Tottenham players out for a morale-boosting team meal ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal
- Spurs head into the derby struggling in 16th place, while Arsenal are under pressure after a 2-2 draw with Wolves
- Mohammed Kudus was not seen among the Tottenham Hotspur players during the all-important outing
- Ghanaian sports journalist Franklyn Anane Gyimah has spoken about Kudus's unavailability amid Tudor's debut match for Spurs
Igor Tudor treated his Tottenham squad to a team meal on Saturday, February 21, ahead of the high-stakes North London Derby against Arsenal, but Ghanaian ace Mohammed Kudus was not sighted.
The new Spurs manager, appointed on February 14, 2026, used the outing as an opportunity to boost morale ahead of his debut match.
Tottenham head into the clash struggling in 16th place with 29 points from 26 games, just five above the relegation zone, while league leaders Arsenal are under pressure after a 2-2 draw with Wolves, their lead over second-placed Manchester City reduced to five points.
According to Sun Sport, the team visited the Greek-Cypriot restaurant Ousia in Muswell Hill, sharing laughs and casual moments away from the training ground.
Players including Xavi Simmons, Djed Spence, Wilson Odobert, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Destiny Udogie, and Kevin Danso were spotted near the camera, all dressed casually with caps and enjoying drinks like Coke and water.
Other stars such as Mathys Tel, Guglielmo Vicario, Joao Palhinha, Pedro Porro, and Micky van de Ven were also present.
Meanwhile, Tudor, accompanied by his coaching staff, stood at the back, overseeing the relaxed atmosphere.
See the photo of their outing below.
Mohammed Kudus misses out
The outing was clearly designed to lift spirits before facing their fierce rivals. Players were seen smiling and chatting, with the meal likely featuring classic dishes like beef moussaka or slow-roasted lamb, emphasising team bonding off the pitch, as Sun Sport noted.
Notably absent was Mohammed Kudus, who is out of action at the moment. The ex-West Ham man has been sidelined since 7 January with injury and is expected to return only on 11 April.
The Ghanaian playmaker's absence is significant as Tudor begins to imprint his philosophy on the squad, marking a new chapter for Spurs.
When is the Tottenham vs. Arsenal match?
According to Flashscore, the highly anticipated North London Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal is set for Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off scheduled at 16:30 GMT.
According to Sports Mole, Tottenham have suffered defeats in each of their last three Premier League home encounters with Arsenal, losing 2‑0 in 2022‑23, 3‑2 in 2023‑24, and 1‑0 in 2024‑25.
If Spurs fail to secure any points in Sunday’s derby, it would be the first time since 1955 at White Hart Lane that they’ve lost four consecutive league home matches against their North London rivals.
In the Premier League era, a trio of home defeats is Tottenham’s longest run in the derby, and with an injury‑plagued squad, Igor Tudor faces a daunting challenge on Sunday.
Kudus is expected to recover soon
Meanwhile, turning attention to Mohammed Kudus, Ghanaian sports journalist Owuraku Nsiah, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, expressed optimism about the midfielder’s recovery, emphasising the importance of his return for both Tottenham and the Ghana national team ahead of the upcoming World Cup.
''I hope Mohammed comes back stronger than ever. His talent and experience will be crucial for Spurs and could make a real difference for Ghana on the world stage." Gyimah stated.
3 ways that Kudus can thrive
Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed three key factors that could determine Mohammed Kudus’ success at Tottenham as he continues his pursuit of a first goal for the club.
The ex-West Ham star, so far, has impressed in the 2025/26 season, but he needs to do more to become an absolute success in North London.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh