Antoine Semenyo became the most expensive Ghanaian player in history after completing a £62.5 million move to Manchester City

The 26-year-old has wasted no time making his mark, playing a key role as City compete on four fronts this season

Interestingly, fresh details reveal there was a twist in the transfer saga, with the forward reportedly close to joining Arsenal before sealing his switch to the Sky Blues

Antoine Semenyo is lighting up Manchester City’s attack, but the Ghana forward could easily have been wearing Arsenal colours this season.

The 26-year-old completed a blockbuster switch from Bournemouth to Manchester City on January 9, 2026.

The total package reached about £65 million, including a guaranteed £62.5 million fee. He signed a five-and-a-half-year deal that runs until June 2031, making him the most expensive Ghanaian transfer in history.

Antoine Semenyo could have been playing for Arsenal rather than Manchester City. Photos by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista and Vincenzo Izzo.

Since arriving at the Etihad, the Black Stars attacker has wasted no time. Five goals and two assists in nine matches underline his sharp start.

Beyond the numbers, his energy and movement have injected fresh life into a side chasing four trophies. Yet the story could have unfolded differently.

Semenyo's move to Man City: How Arsenal missed out

According to Ghanaian journalist Michael Akomeah, Semenyo was offered to Arsenal before City made their move.

The player was open to joining the north London outfit, a club he supported growing up.

However, he was not their top target. Akomeah suggests he ranked third on Arsenal’s shortlist, behind Rafael Leao and Eberechi Eze. That decision opened the door for Manchester City to step in decisively.

City presented their sporting vision and long-term plan. That pitch convinced the London-born forward that the Etihad was the right stage for the next chapter of his career. Looking at his early performances, the choice appears inspired.

Antoine Semenyo's decision to choose Manchester City ahead of Arsenal seems a masterstroke. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images.

Pep Guardiola hails Semenyo’s impact at City

Manager Pep Guardiola has already highlighted the qualities the Ghanaian brings to his squad.

“The strikers and the players who play up front are so important. Not just that.

“Makes a special rhythm, his versatility to play many positions up front and in the three positions.

“We knew it and comes from Bournemouth, they are exceptional in the rhythm and defensively, and he has it in his DNA. His impact has been really good.

“The guys who came adapt quick because the guys for a long time here embrace them so quick.”

“It’s not just scoring a lot of goals,” he began.

Semenyo’s ability to operate across the frontline has added unpredictability to City’s attack. His work rate without the ball has also impressed.

Now, his focus shifts to the title race. City continue to pile pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League run-in. A home clash against Newcastle United comes up on February 21, according to Sofascore.

There is another twist in this tale. Manchester City will meet Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final on March 22, per talkSPORT.

For Semenyo, it could be a chance to show the club that once hesitated exactly what they passed up.

Semenyo equals De Bruyne's 2015 milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo is quickly earning a reputation as a record-breaker since joining Manchester City.

After equalling milestones linked to Emmanuel Adebayor and Sergio Agüero, he has now claimed another record previously held by Kevin De Bruyne.

