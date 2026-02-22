Shatta Wale was spotted driving his purple Lamborghini Urus in town as excited fans overtook him, shouting his famous slogan “Pah pah pah”

In the trending video, Stonebwoy’s song Jejereje was heard playing inside Shatta Wale’s car, dumbfounding many due to their signalled rivalry

The unexpected moment sparked mixed reactions online, with fans debating whether it signalled maturity or was simply a coincidence

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has once again found himself trending, this time not because of a new release or controversy, but because of a simple drive through town.

The musician was spotted cruising in his eye-catching purple Lamborghini Urus, a car that easily commands attention on any road.

In a video making rounds online, some excited fans who were riding in another car noticed him and quickly sped up to overtake him.

As they pulled alongside his vehicle, they began shouting his well-known slogan, “Pah pah pah,” clearly thrilled to see him up close.

Shatta Wale appeared relaxed and focused on the road, seemingly used to such public reactions.

Moments like this have become part of his everyday life, where even a casual outing turns into a fan experience.

Shatta Wale played Stonebwoy's Jejereje

However, what truly dumbfounded many social media users was the song playing inside his car.

In the background of the video, Stonebwoy’s Jejereje could be heard blasting through his speakers.

Considering the long history of rivalry between the two dancehall heavyweights, the detail did not go unnoticed.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have shared years of tension, public jabs and divided fan bases, making the song choice quite unexpected.

Netizens reacted to Shatta Wale's rare encounter

The clip has since sparked mixed reactions online.

While some fans believe it shows growth and quiet respect for good music regardless of past differences, others are questioning whether it was intentional.

Whatever the reason, one thing is certain.

In Ghana’s entertainment scene, even a normal drive can quickly become a talking point when it involves Shatta Wale.

Tconda Paul commented:

"He still love stonebwoy by playing his song may God bless you SHATTA"

Cutie Baby commented:

"He truly loved stone truth to be told, let the poor be fighting over them 😂 Bhim 🔥 Sm for life🤭."

Adwoabeauty commented:

"He is evening playing stone song aww see love, this man is peace maker oo, stone have to understand and give him his respect that is all💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜."

Nana-yaw commented:

"Genuinely Shatta loves Stonebwoy, but he must keep de beef going to spice de game🤭 Imagine Ghana music industry without Shatta and Stonebwoy😏 Anka e go make dinnn like Awudome!😹."

Kwesi Kay commented:

"I hope those people who always fight themselves because of bhim and shatta will see this."

