Thomas Frank Could Return to Tottenham Hotspur Immediately
- Former Tottenham boss Thomas Frank could return to the club as a manager of another Premier League club
- Interim manager Igor Tudor faces a daunting challenge as Tottenham sit 16th in the league, with his first big test coming in Sunday’s North London Derby
- If Frank gets the job, his March 5 clash against Tottenham could be a high-stakes, drama-filled reunion
Thomas Frank could soon be back in Premier League management, potentially returning to Mohammed Kudus's Tottenham Hotspur.
The 52-year-old Dane, dismissed from his Tottenham role earlier this month following a poor run of results, has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Crystal Palace.
Tottenham currently sit 16th in the Premier League, just five points above the relegation zone, leaving interim manager Igor Tudor with a huge challenge to steady the ship.
Tudor, appointed on February 14, 2026, will oversee his first major test this Sunday in the North London Derby against Arsenal, before navigating a tough run of fixtures.
A potential clash with Crystal Palace on March 5 could see Thomas Frank back on the touchline against Spurs, should he secure the Eagles' job.
The current Palace manager, Oliver Glasner, has announced he will leave at the end of the season, though recent poor results have raised doubts over whether he will last until then.
Thomas Frank could take over Crystal Palace
Meanwhile, Football London has highlighted Frank as a frontrunner for the Crystal Palace role, signalling his swift return to top-flight football.
The move would mark a compelling reunion with Tottenham, particularly with Mohammed Kudus, his expensive Spurs buy, still in the squad.
Frank’s tenure at Brentford demonstrated his ability to maximise limited resources, and pundits like Simon Jordan have tipped him to make an immediate impact if he joins the Eagles.
However, the prospect of Frank returning to face Spurs adds an intriguing subplot to Tottenham’s mid-season challenges, as Tudor attempts to lift a struggling side out of the relegation zone.
A meeting between the former Spurs boss and his old club could provide both drama and motivation, while offering Tottenham fans a glimpse of a familiar figure in opposition.
Tottenham's 2025/26 season deteriorated with Thomas Frank in charge, with the team sitting 16th in the league when the Dane left the club on February 14.
Should the move materialise, the Palace clash on March 5 could be a high-stakes encounter filled with narrative twists, testing Spurs’ resilience and Tudor’s management early in his interim tenure.
For now, Tudor and Tottenham's main focus is on the North London derby against Arsenal on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off scheduled at 16: 30 GMT.
When Tottenham sacked Thomas Frank
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with Thomas Frank following a disappointing run of results, highlighted by a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday, February 10.
The loss marked Tottenham’s 11th league defeat of the season, leaving the Lilywhites precariously positioned in 16th place, just five points above the relegation zone and facing a tense battle to avoid relegation.
Source: YEN.com.gh
