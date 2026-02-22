A young man watched in shock as flames consumed his sleek BMW Sports car on the Borteyman stretch in Accra

Videos from the scene showed thick smoke rising as awestruck onlookers gathered to witness the unfortunate incident

In an emotional twist, the young man later shared an earlier clip showing how neat and stunning the car looked before the fire outbreak

A young man has been left devastated after his BMW Sports car was destroyed by fire along the Borteyman stretch in Accra.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened suddenly, catching both the driver and nearby motorists off guard.

Flames quickly spread through the vehicle as thick smoke rose into the sky, drawing a crowd of dismayed onlookers.

The owner stood a few meters away, visibly helpless, watching as the car he once proudly drove was consumed right before his eyes.

Videos from the scene show the once-sleek BMW fully ablaze, its shiny exterior slowly giving way to intense flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and there has been no official word on whether anyone was injured.

Before images of the burnt car surfaced

In an emotional turn of events, the young man later shared an earlier video of the car before the unfortunate incident.

In that footage, the BMW looked spotless and powerful, its body gleaming as he admired it.

The engine sounded smooth, and the vehicle appeared to be in perfect condition. It was clear he cherished the car.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens reacted to the burnt Sleek BMW

The contrast between the earlier video and the aftermath has sparked reactions online, with many sympathising with him over the sudden loss.

For many young people, owning such a car represents years of hard work and persistence.

Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the fire as conversations continue about the heartbreaking incident on the Borteyman stretch.

Check out some comments below:

Big_Pin-Charger commented:

"The car version of 'today you are here, tomorrow you are gone'. Sorry, bro, I don’t know him, but I’m desperately hoping he had that car comprehensively insured."

Osei_Shev commented:

"The mistake we always do let the bonnet be closed when using the fire extinguisher."

Percy_Giks commented:

"People buy cars without knowing anything about cars, that could be over heating issue coupled with the fact that the fire emanated from the engine…I’m even sure the warning was on the dashboard, but he didn’t see it…If you got the car quickly, it goes quickly."

Surv GB commented:

"It is time to auto-register, every car leaving the port with a sticker number plate and garage or individual registration, so once the person sells it he go update the records."

Edem Fiah commented:

"What would cause a car to burn like this?"

Factors of frequent Toyota Voxy accidents explained

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Acting Director General of the National Road Safety Authority, Abraham Amaliba, has spoken about the increasing concerns surrounding road crashes involving the Toyota Voxy in Ghana.

He explained that early checks point to one key issue.

Many of the Toyota Voxy vehicles on Ghana’s roads were originally manufactured as right-hand drive units in Japan and later converted to left-hand drive before being registered locally.

