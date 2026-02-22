Nana Yaa Brefo Shares Subtly the Salary She Received as a Journalist
Nana Yaa Brefo has finally addressed the assumptions surrounding her relocation to the United States and her decision to work as an Uber driver, and her explanation is deeply personal.
Speaking openly, she dismissed claims that she left Ghana because she was struggling financially.
According to her, she never said she was suffering or that she moved abroad in search of greener pastures.
The move, she explained, was first and foremost about her son.
He needed closer supervision, and as a mother, she felt compelled to put everything else on hold and be present for him.
Yaa Brefo reacted to Ghana's Journalist's salary
She also reacted to rumours about her salary while working as a journalist in Ghana.
Some people claimed she was earning as much as GH¢50,000 a month, but she described that figure as completely false.
While she admitted her pay was not terrible, she stressed it was nowhere near what people were speculating.
In fact, she shared that such exaggerated reports sometimes created pressure, with people sending her letters requesting financial help based on assumptions that she could not meet.
Nana Yaa Brefo explained that journalism in Ghana does not pay as much as many believe.
She added that if she had been renting with only her salary, life would not have been as comfortable as outsiders imagined.
Still, she maintained that money was not the driving force behind her relocation.
Her son’s well-being came first.
Now in the US, she said reality quickly set in.
The cost of living is high, rent is expensive, and bills must be paid.
Even if she relied on her savings, it would not last forever. For her, sitting idle was never an option.
She also addressed why she has not continued journalism abroad.
According to her, practising journalism in the US would require upgrading her qualifications, and she is unsure where even to begin that process.
For now, driving for Uber is what makes sense.
She described it as honest work and said there is nothing shameful about earning a living the right way.
Interestingly, she added that she enjoys driving, and it was simply the first practical idea that came to mind after relocating.
Through it all, Nana Yaa Brefo’s message remains clear. Her decision was about family, responsibility, and adapting to a new chapter with dignity.
