Yvonne stood behind the United Showbiz host and entreated her fellow students to crown her with the presidency

Nana Ama also admonished all who love her to show the same love for the confident SRC presidential aspirant

Well-known Ghanaian actress and host of UTV's United Showbiz program, Nana Ama McBrown, has recently been captured in a video calling on KNUST students to vote for a female SRC presidential aspirant.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @osei_adobea had Nana Ama revealing that Osei Yvonne Adobea asked her to support her in hopes of winning the KNUST SRC elections, and she gladly accepted.

Yvonne took the time to implore all to vote for her during the election, and she assured them they would not regret it if they voted her into power.

The Kumawood actress also entreated all who have supported her for years to show the same love towards Yvonne to help her win the elections.

The full video has been linked below;

