Joshua Kissi's recent work shows what creatives can do with the right opportunities

Celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, believes Ghanaian talents can do a lot with the right push

Kissi recently directed an advert for the National Basketball Association (NBA)

The recent career milestone of Joshua Kissi is an example of what creatives can do when given the right opportunities, celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has said.

On June 9, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian-American creative entrepreneur directed an advert for the National Basketball Association (NBA), and Hennessy.

The advert titled "Take It Far" debuted during the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, and features the likes of Basketball star, Russell Westbrook.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the founder of Ameyaw Debrah Media argued that the environment (United States of America) Kissi finds himself made his dreams possible.

He said there are a lot of Ghanaian creative talents who only need the right opportunities to thrive.

"For me, it shows that there is a lot our creatives can do when given the right opportunities," said Debrah.

"Joshua lives and works in a country that gives a lot of opportunities to creative people. I hope that such opportunities will abound in Ghana too."

In other news, Ghanaian-British creative entrepreneur, Lorraine Wright is set to be honoured by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth of England.

Scheduled to be held this week, the event will see Wright receive a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to young people through music as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021.

Wright is the founder of University Gospel Choir of the Year, a medium for choirs in tertiary institutions to grow their skills and learn the ropes of the music industry.

She is also a Black British Business Rising Star (Financial Services) Awardee and GUBA (Ghanaian UK Based Achievement Award) Community Champion winner.

