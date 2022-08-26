TV show host, Delay, has shared an interesting video of an interview with Dr. U.N and the conversation she had with him excited many

In the video, a question Delay posed to the infamous Dr U.N riled him up and resulted in him threatening the host, who replied in an interesting manner

The footage sent social media into a frenzy as many reacted to how Delay handled Dr U.N's threats and praised her

Popular TV Show host, Delay, has released a short clip of her interview with Dr U.N, which is set to air this weekend. The clip excited many and had them anticipating the full interview.

In the clip, Delay asked the infamous Dr U.N some questions that riled him up. The self-proclaimed global ambassador for the United Nations asked the host to be very careful in an angry tone after Delay asked him if he had slept in a police cell before.

Photos: Delay And Dr U.N Source: delayghana

U.N answered yes and said he was put in a cell for allegedly jumping bail. After answering the question, he expressed frustration at Delay's line of questioning and asked her to be careful.

His statement did not sit well with Delay, who in turn asked him what he meant by the statement and if he was threatening her.

Her approach to his statement had Dr U. N coiling back into his shell and denied threatening her. The footage got many netizens laughing as they were impressed with how Delay handled the situation.

Social Media Reactions

kinky_hair_products_ wrote:

I’m loving the interview already… @delayghana you do all

babucomfro found the turn of events hilarious:

Someone will slap this woman one day the way she asks her guest's questions

braatom_photography_gh also found the video hilarious:

Dr UN eni ne British accent… 3y3 very serious

In other news, Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo has been celebrated by Indian media after her conversion to Islam went viral on social media.

Poloo shared a video of herself on the news in India and could not hold back her excitement, saying Allah's favor had found her.

The video surprised internet users as they marveled at seeing Poloo on international media and congratulated her.

