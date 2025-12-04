Prophet Roja has predicted that President John Mahama will seek a controversial third term despite earlier denials

The prophet claimed in a video that behind-the-scenes discussions about Mahama's potential return to power were taking place

Roja advised potential candidates in the 2028 elections to delay plans, suggesting Mahama's influence would prevail

Prophet Samuel Henry, founder of Roja City Ministry International and popularly known as Prophet Roja, has predicted that President John Dramani Mahama will pursue a third term in office.

Speaking on Angel TV's morning show on Thursday, December 4, 2025, Prophet Roja stated with certainty that the development would materialize despite appearing unlikely at present.

Prophet Roja sees President John Mahama going for a third term in the 2028 elections.

"I have seen that [John Mahama] is going for the third term and he will win the elections, that is that," the prophet told host Ohemaa Sakyiwa.

Prophet Roja's prophecy contradicts John Mahama's pledge

The prophecy comes barely four months after Mahama publicly committed to honouring Ghana's constitutional provision limiting presidents to two terms.

During a bilateral meeting with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in August 2025, Mahama explicitly stated he would not contest the 2028 elections.

Mahama's special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, is also on record to have denied suggestions that her boss was gearing up for a third term.

Mogtari dismissed accusations that Mahama was plotting a third term, calling them a figment of the opposition’s imagination. The NPP, through Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had alleged that Mahama’s judicial nominations are part of a grand third-term agenda.

President John Mahama is on record to have denied claims that he was eyeing a third term.

Mahama will win 3rd term - Roja insists

However, Prophet Roja maintains his prediction will come to pass "barring unforeseen circumstances," suggesting he has insight into ongoing developments not yet public knowledge.

The religious leader hinted at discussions taking place behind the scenes that would facilitate such a move, though he declined to provide specific details.

"There is an ongoing conversation, and I have seen that it is almost at a conclusion. Once it is done and dusted, it is destined to happen, and nothing can be done to stop it," Prophet Roja stated.

When pressed about the apparent contradiction with the president's earlier commitment, the prophet acknowledged uncertainty but insisted the outcome was inevitable.

"If the conclusion of this conversation does not materialise, then we will have to let it be. But still, what has been shown to me is exactly what we are going to witness. It is ahead of us as a country," he said.

Prophet Roja predicts a successful third term win for President John Mahama in 2028.

Prophet Roja advises other 2028 presidential hopefuls

Prophet Roja urged individuals harbouring presidential ambitions to postpone their plans, claiming such aspirations would not bear fruit in the near future.

"Should what has been shown to me come into reality, no political party should waste its time. Don't go for any campaign; just save your money for some eight to sixteen years before you intend to contest, because it would be out of hands," he advised.

The prophet also called for public patience until Mahama makes any official announcement regarding a potential third-term bid, promising to provide a more detailed explanation at that time.

"That is why I'm saying we should wait until that development is announced publicly. Then I will come out to give a detailed breakdown for Ghanaians to understand it properly," he concluded.

Watch Prophet Roja's video below:

Apart from Mahama's promise not to go for a third term, it is worthy to note that it is not an easy feat to circumvent Ghana's 1992 Constitution's limiting of president to two four-year terms.

Any attempt to pursue a third term would require a constitutional amendment, a complex process requiring significant parliamentary support and a national referendum.

Currently, President Mahama's National Democratic Congress (NDC) has the more than two-thirds majority, a situation which seems to fuel the conversation about increasing term limits.

