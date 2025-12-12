Former Chelsea star Oscar has reportedly brought his career to an end after being diagnosed with a medical condition last month

The 34-year-old collapsed during a training session with São Paulo, where doctors confirmed he had suffered a heart-related episode known as vasovagal syncope

News of his retirement has sparked widespread reaction on social media, with tributes pouring in from fans, who continue to celebrate his remarkable legacy in the sport

Oscar dos Santos Emboaba Junior, simply known as Oscar, has called time on his celebrated career at the age of 34.

His decision follows a frightening moment in November 2025 when he collapsed during routine tests at Sao Paulo’s Barra Funda training centre.

He was immediately taken to the Albert Einstein Hospital, where he stayed for five days while doctors ran extensive checks.

Medical staff diagnosed him with vasovagal syncope, a condition that causes a brief loss of consciousness due to sudden drops in blood pressure and heart rate.

Although not considered life-threatening when properly managed, the illness poses serious challenges for a professional athlete.

Oscar retires at age 34, fans react

According to ESPN, the midfielder informed those closest to him that he would step away from the sport for good, a message he later relayed to his club to allow them to shape their plans for next season. An official announcement is expected soon.

Oscar joined Sao Paulo earlier this year and contributed two goals and five assists in 21 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

His contract runs until the close of 2027, and reports suggest the board is exploring ways to keep him involved in an off-field capacity, as noted by Brazilian outlet Globo.

Supporters across the world reacted with sadness once the news surfaced. On X, many expressed gratitude for the joy he brought to the game.

@Bubblesworldwid wrote:

"Happy retirement, Oscar."

@JahangirASikdar added:

"Wow, end of an era. Oscar was such a joy to watch in his prime — classy player who always made the game look effortless."

@uchedible lamented:

"Heart problems are terrifying."

@marvie_ultimate wrapped up:

"Oscar, you will never be forgotten."

The Brazilian first captured global attention when he moved to Chelsea in 2012.

His energy, vision and flair quickly made him a key figure in an attacking trio with Juan Mata and Eden Hazard, fondly nicknamed MaZaCar.

Below is a compilation of MaZaCar at Chelsea:

During his four and a half seasons in West London, he won the Premier League, Europa League and League Cup, scored 38 goals in 203 matches, and produced unforgettable moments, including a stunning strike against Juventus in the Champions League.

His switch to Shanghai SIPG in 2017 marked a turning point in the Chinese Super League, where he became the face of a new era and helped his club win the 2018 title while setting assist records.

On the international stage, Oscar earned more than 45 caps for Brazil and played a starring role at the 2014 World Cup, scoring in the opening match and emerging as one of the most influential players in the squad.

Rosicky recovers from heart complications

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosický, who was hospitalised in May 2025 with heart complications, is now in stable condition.

The 44-year-old, who has been working as a sports director since retiring in 2018, was taken to the hospital after experiencing heart-related issues.

