Shatta Wale surprises fans with a viral video showing him playing basketball solo in a makeshift court set up near his car park

Clad in red jersey and shorts, the dancehall star confidently attempted three-pointers and turnaround shots in a relaxed home setting

Social media exploded with reactions, as fans admired his unexpected skills and praised his ability to enjoy life beyond music

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has been spotted in a surprising new element — enjoying a solo basketball session at home.

The self-proclaimed dancehall king was seen having a solo basketball session on what looks like a self-made court set up near his mansion’s car park.

Shatta Wale: Dancehall Musician Shows Off His Basketball Skills in New Video

In the video shared on social media, the award-winning musician appeared relaxed yet focused as he swapped the studio for some time shooting hoops in his home space.

Clad in a bright red basketball jersey and matching shorts, Shatta Wale took full advantage of a makeshift setup at his residence, where a basketball rim had been mounted near his car park area.

Though not a standard basketball court, the space provided enough room for him to showcase some surprisingly sharp moves, including turnaround jump shots and multiple three-point attempts.

The short clip captured the artist moving across the pavement with confidence, dribbling and releasing shots with ease.

It offered a rare, candid glimpse of Shatta Wale in a more relaxed and playful mode — far from his usual high-energy performances and bold public persona.

With no large crowd, no flashing lights, and no musical instruments in sight, the video was a refreshing contrast to his usual image.

The space looked neat and well-lit, with enough room for him to move freely and practice his shots.

Fans react to Shatta Wale balling on the court

Social media reactions have been largely positive, with fans praising his energy, confidence, and skill even if some of the shots didn’t go in.

@E_Asamoah01 said:

"LeBron James must come out."

@KwameoseiK added:

"Warriors fans wish they had Shatta turn up yesterday night instead of Jimmy Butler."

@seyram_yak commented:

"More efficient than Jason Tatum."

@KofiKoala said:

"Celtics people say what's up?? homeboy is ready oo"

Another fan posted:

“Shatta Wale shooting threes in his car park like he’s in the NBA finals. Man really does it all!"

Another fan commented:

“I never thought I’d see Shatta Wale doing turnaround jumpers. Is there anything this man can’t do? 🔥”

Shatta Wale flaunts luxury mansion

YEN.com.gh reported that recently, Shatta Wale showcased his luxurious lifestyle during a live TikTok session on May 8, 2025, showing footage of his $2 million mansion in East Legon.

In the video, he was seen playing basketball on a mini court overlooking his garage and later swimming in his pool while interacting with fans. During the live session, he discussed various topics.

The dancehall musician's massive mansion, one of his most expensive purchases this year, complements his recent acquisition of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, reportedly costing him over $500,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh