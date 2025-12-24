Social media has been plunged into mourning after reports emerged that popular Kumasi-based man of God Philip K. Acheampong has passed away

The news was announced by a close family friend, Ketis Papa, who said the man of God had unexpectedly fallen ill and been hospitalised before he passed away

Ghanaians shared sorrowful reactions to news of Pastor Philip's death, with many expressing their condolences to his family

Popular Kumasi-based man of God, businessman, media personality, and philanthropist, Philip K. Acheampong, has reportedly passed away.

Popular pastor Philip K. Acheampong reportedly passes away. Image credit: PhilipKAcheampong

Source: Facebook

Philip Acheampong’s death was reported by a close family friend known on Facebook as Ketis Papa on Monday, December 22, 2025.

In a Facebook post, Ketis Papa paid tribute to the popular preacher, C.E.O. of Agent TV and Founder of Agent of Charity Foundation.

"We are saddened and sorry to announce to you of the demise of our Father, Uncle, Brother, Friend, Director, C.E.O of Agent TV and Founder of Agent of charity Foundation, Music director, Music Tutor, Bible college Lecturer, Manager of Baah Hospital, Councillor, TV host, Event Planner, former CEo of Agent of Worship, Rev/Mr. Philip K. Acheampong. May his soul rest in perfect peace," he said

He added that the family requested prayers at this time and that further details of his burial arrangements would soon be communicated.

"All the arrangements and information from the family will be communicated here as well. In these hard times. We humbly request for your prayers for the wife, children, and family."

In a follow-up comment under his post, Ketis Papa said the man of God had been fit and healthy but suddenly fell ill about a week ago and did not survive.

The Facebook post announcing Philip K. Acheampong’s death is below.

Aside from his many roles, the preacher was also known for hosting his own show, Inside the Church, to discuss matters related to the Kingdom of God.

Below is a TikTok video of Philip Acheampong hosting his show.

Reactions to Philip K. Acheampong’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic news.

Kwabena Justice Stoneboi said:

"So sorry to hear about Rev/Mr. Philip K. Acheampong's passing, may his legacy live on 🙏."

Michael Opuni wrote:

"Hmmm asem wei de3 ano 33den oo🥺🥺😭😭."

Ina Joes commented:

"The news of his death has broken my heart. How is his wife going to live without him? Ooh God be her comfort."

Source: YEN.com.gh