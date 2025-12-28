Zinedine Zidane was present at AFCON 2025 to cheer on his son, Luca Zidane, during Algeria’s Group E clash against Burkina Faso

The 1998 World Cup winner had earlier attended Algeria’s opening match against Sudan and returned to the stands for their second group fixture

The encounter at the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat was officiated by Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea

Zinedine Zidane brought extra colour and emotion to the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat after appearing in the stands for the second time in three days during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The football great was present for Algeria’s latest group outing on Sunday, December 27, 2025, turning an already important night into a memorable occasion.

Zinedine Zidane and his family at the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan to support Luca Zidane.

His arrival did not go unnoticed. Cameras quickly found the former France captain among family members, and the atmosphere shifted instantly.

For supporters inside the stadium and viewers watching across Africa, it felt like a moment where heritage and football crossed paths.

Zidane storms Rabat again for his son

Zidane’s trip to Morocco had a clear purpose. He had earlier attended Algeria’s opening match of the tournament on December 24 to cheer on his son, Luca Zidane.

Days later, he returned to the same venue, this time for the high-profile meeting involving Algeria and Burkina Faso.

Below is a photo of Zidane watching his son:

A World Cup winner in 1998, Zidane’s reputation alone created buzz. Yet the scene carried a deeper meaning.

This was not simply a legend watching football. It was a father standing firmly behind his child on one of the continent’s biggest stages.

Fans quickly picked up on that message. Social media platforms lit up with praise for Zidane’s visible support of Luca’s international choice. YEN.com.gh gathered several reactions from X that reflected the mood.

@SelvaVerse wrote:

"Proud dad moment on a big stage."

@AmanTya83796772 added:

"Great to see Zidane supporting his son. A proud moment for the family!"

@JahangirASikdar said:

"That’s awesome to see! Must be a proud moment for Zidane watching his son represent Algeria."

Below is a photo of Zidane and his family watching Luca:

Why Zidane's son chose Algeria over France

While the Zidane surname carries global weight, Luca’s journey at AFCON has been driven by identity rather than fame.

Born in Marseille, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper represented France at youth level and appeared destined to follow his father’s international path.

That outlook shifted on September 19, 2025, when he formally switched allegiance to Algeria, the land of his grandparents, as reported by beIN Sports.

The decision sparked debate, especially with Algeria already qualified for AFCON and the 2026 World Cup.

Luca Zidane barks out instructions during Algeria's 1-0 win against Burkina Faso on December 28, 2025.

Despite outside noise, the 27-year-old has remained consistent in his explanation. He has repeatedly pointed to his grandfather as the inspiration behind the move, stressing that emotion, not opportunity, guided his choice.

On the pitch, Luca has let his performances speak. He kept a clean sheet on his AFCON debut as Algeria secured a 3-0 win against Sudan, per CAF Online.

He followed that with another shutout against Burkina Faso, where Riyad Mahrez’s successful penalty proved enough to send the two-time African champions into the knockout phase alongside Egypt and Nigeria.

