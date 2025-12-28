Ivory Coast vs Cameroon Preview: How to Watch, Team News, and Kick-Off Details for AFCON 2025
- Ivory Coast and Cameroon clash in a crucial Group F AFCON 2025 match, both teams looking to secure knockout stage qualification
- The showdown features star players like Amad Diallo, Franck Kessie, Bryan Mbeumo, and Karl Etta Eyong in a high-stakes battle
- Ghanaian fans can catch all the action live with full TV channel details, kick-off times, and broadcast options
Defending champions Ivory Coast will face five-time winners Cameroon in a pivotal Group F clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Marrakesh on Sunday, December 28.
Both sides are eager to build on their winning starts, with a victory likely to secure progression to the knockout stages.
Ivory Coast, who opened their title defense with a 1–0 win over Mozambique on December 24, sit atop the group on three points. Amad Diallo, the Manchester United forward, scored the decisive second-half goal, ensuring a narrow but controlled triumph for the Elephants.
Under coach Emerse Fae, Ivory Coast have maintained their disciplined, possession-based style that propelled them to victory in the 2023 AFCON.
Their defense remained solid against Mozambique, while midfielders Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare dictated the tempo for most of the match.
The Elephants have been in strong form, recording four wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last six competitive games, scoring 13 goals while conceding only once, according to One Football.
This includes notable World Cup qualifying victories over Kenya and Seychelles and a goalless draw away to Gabon. A win on Sunday would bring them closer to becoming the first team since Egypt in 2010 to defend the AFCON title, with the encounter against Cameroon seen as the toughest challenge in the group.
Cameroon, despite off-field distractions, secured a 1–0 victory over Gabon in their opener. Bryan Mbeumo set up Karl Etta Eyong for the match-winning goal, confirmed after a VAR review, marking Eyong’s first senior international goal and the second-fastest in Cameroon's AFCON history.
Under David Pagou, Cameroon demonstrated resilience and organization, adopting a compact defensive setup while letting Mbeumo create opportunities in attack.
The Indomitable Lions have had a mixed recent run, with three wins, one draw, and two losses in their last six games, including wins in World Cup qualifiers against Eswatini and Mauritius, but a narrow playoff defeat to DR Congo.
Cameroon’s rich AFCON history, with five titles, shows their ability to manage tense, low-scoring matches effectively. With both sides level on points, Sunday’s clash could shape the balance of power in Group F, with a win giving either team a major advantage ahead of the final round.
Ivory Coast vs. Cameroon: How to watch
According to Foot Africa, the Ivory Coast vs Cameroon showdown kicks off at 8:00 pm GMT / 9:00 pm WAT at Marrakesh Stadium.
Fans across Africa and beyond can follow the action on several channels. In Africa, the game will be broadcast on beIN Sports, SuperSport Grandstand/PSL/MáXimo 360, and Canal+ Afrique.
Ghanaian viewers can watch via SuperSport channels 252 and 254 on DStv, while South African fans can tune in on SABC 2.
Additional international coverage includes Arryadia (host broadcaster), Sportdigital FUSSBALL, and Sport TV6, ensuring that football fans worldwide can catch this crucial Group F battle live.
2025 AFCON top scorers chart
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the AFCON 2025 top scorers, highlighting stars like Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, and Ademola Lookman, who are currently joint leaders.
The Liverpool forward was on target when the seven-time African champions defeated South Africa 1-0 in a tense Group B match as the Pharaohs advanced to the knockout stage.
