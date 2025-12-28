Richard Nii Armah Quaye, President of RNAQ Holdings, honoured some of his hardworking staff when they held the company's end of year dinner

The recipients were rewarded for their hard work and dedication, with cars featuring red bows but missing side mirrors

Several social media users thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on Richard Nii Armah Quaye's benevolence

Rich Ghanaian entrepreneur and billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye gifted some of his staff with new cars during the company's end-of-year dinner and awards night.

The employees who received the cars were rewarded for their hard work and dedication to the business.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye gives cars to his hardworking and dedicated staff at their end of year dinner. Photo credit: @niiarmahquaye & @cdrafrica

In a video, one lady who received a key was wearing a wine-colored gown and looking for her car.

When she found the car that was given to her, she moved to open it and start the vehicle.

Other employees received the same car but in different colours. All the gift cars had red bows. However, the side mirrors of the cars were not in place, which led several people on social media to ask why the mirrors were missing.

It is not clear how many cars were gifted or the number of recipients.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to staff car gifts

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@mrcrabbe_ said:

"Someone stole the side mirrors???"

@ft_analytics91 wrote:

"A boss you will work wholeheartedly for!"

@WITH_BRAHARRY said:

"If the majority of CEOs in Ghana did this, enormous change would happen."

@semst7 wrote:

"Brand-new car and the side mirror is gone nu?"

@kelvinisback said:

"Good one."

Source: YEN.com.gh