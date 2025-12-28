Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Richard Nii Armah Quaye Gifts Hardworking Staff Cars at End of Year Dinner: “Good Boss”
People

Richard Nii Armah Quaye Gifts Hardworking Staff Cars at End of Year Dinner: “Good Boss”

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
2 min read
  • Richard Nii Armah Quaye, President of RNAQ Holdings, honoured some of his hardworking staff when they held the company's end of year dinner
  • The recipients were rewarded for their hard work and dedication, with cars featuring red bows but missing side mirrors
  • Several social media users thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on Richard Nii Armah Quaye's benevolence

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

Rich Ghanaian entrepreneur and billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye gifted some of his staff with new cars during the company's end-of-year dinner and awards night.

The employees who received the cars were rewarded for their hard work and dedication to the business.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, RNAQ, Ghanaian entrepreneur, Ghanaian billionaire, Car gift, hardworking staff, RNAQ holdings.
Richard Nii Armah Quaye gives cars to his hardworking and dedicated staff at their end of year dinner. Photo credit: @niiarmahquaye & @cdrafrica
Source: Twitter

In a video, one lady who received a key was wearing a wine-colored gown and looking for her car.

When she found the car that was given to her, she moved to open it and start the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Other employees received the same car but in different colours. All the gift cars had red bows. However, the side mirrors of the cars were not in place, which led several people on social media to ask why the mirrors were missing.

Read also

Festive cheer: MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong surprises market women with Christmas gifts

It is not clear how many cars were gifted or the number of recipients.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to staff car gifts

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@mrcrabbe_ said:

"Someone stole the side mirrors???"

@ft_analytics91 wrote:

"A boss you will work wholeheartedly for!"

@WITH_BRAHARRY said:

"If the majority of CEOs in Ghana did this, enormous change would happen."

@semst7 wrote:

"Brand-new car and the side mirror is gone nu?"

@kelvinisback said:

"Good one."

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Jen wilson Bece 2025 Ghana comoros world cup Category a schools Richard madden