Grief swept across social media after news broke that popular Ghanaian social media personality Kwaku Sarfo Junior, widely known as Chickin, had died unexpectedly

The tragic announcement was made by his close friend and fellow TikToker, Nana Osei Harry, also known as Qwaku Dosty, who shared a touching tribute to his friend

Ghanaians took to social media to mourn the sad death of Chickin, with many lamenting the loss of such a young and vibrant personality

Social media was thrown into mourning following the reported death of popular Ghanaian social media personality, Kwaku Sarfo Junior, popularly known as Chickin.

TikToker and close friend of the deceased, Nana Osei Harry, also known as Qwaku Dosty, shared news of his tragic death on Monday, December 22, 2025. He was 32.

Sharing several images of Chickin, he said his passing had happened abruptly and left them in sorrow.

“😢😢A journey of no return🥲🥲, vanity upon vanity🥲🥲!! We never expected this, KWAKU SARFO CHICKIN🥲🥲😥,” he said.

The late Kwaku Sarfo Junior ‘Chickin’ was a popular social media ‘big boy’ who boasted thousands of followers across his multiple platforms.

He hailed from Kuntenase in the Ashanti Region and attended the Kumasi Anglican Senior High School.

He continued his education at the Offinso College of Education, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

It’s unclear what led to his passing, but videos showed him looking injured after an accident, possibly pointing to a fatal crash as the cause of his death.

Below are the TikTok posts mourning Chickin’s death.

Reactions to Junior Chickin's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sad news of Chickin's death.

Ajoa cole💕🎊🍒🥰 said:

"After all the stress for 4 years nipa nhunu ne ho ano, trying to find life from another perspective too hw3 nipa awie y3 aaawwww Ewurade."

Yhaargipsy wrote:

"Aww, Chicken 💔💔😭😭. Awurade mfa wo kra nsie yie 😭😭😭."

CEO Greenfield594🦋 commented:

"Aww Junior, may he Rest In Peace.😭😭😩."

@Afyah-Bene💙❤️ said:

"So you couldn’t wait for ur post, Andrew? What a crazy world 😭😭😭. I still can’t believe this 😭😭😭. Please come and tell me something because school is about to be reopened and I will be waiting for my water 💦 please 😭😭😭😭."

