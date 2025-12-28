Agya K, the father of late Ghanaian TikToker Osanju, has passed away a few months after his son and wife died

Oheneba Jude confirmed the death of Agya K in a video on social media, amidst tears and sobs

Netizens who watched the video on social media thronged the comment section to mourn Agya K

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Agya K, the father of the late Ghanaian TikToker Osanju Frimpong Elvis, has died a few months after the deaths of his son and wife in 2025.

The popular TikToker passed away on September 1, 2025, five months after his mother's burial. Osanju’s mother’s death was confirmed on January 20, 2025.

Agya K, the father of the late Osanju passes away. Photo credit: MrSanjus, NahBaffdotcomm

Source: TikTok

Following the deaths of his wife and son, Agya K appeared deeply saddened. However, other family members stayed close to him to help ease his grief.

Oheneba Jude confirmed Agya K’s death in a social media post.

Watch the video below:

Netizens mourn Osanju's dad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the death announcement of Osanju's father. Read them below:

nyarkoabronomaa1 said:

"He died from too much sorrow. The loss was too much 😔 RIP Agya K."

Manye_Padikie👸 wrote:

"The man died the day his wife died 🤦‍♀️. May their souls rest peacefully 🙏🏻💔."

Source: YEN.com.gh