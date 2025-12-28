Osanju: Late TikToker’s Father Dies a Few Months After Losing His Wife and Son
- Agya K, the father of late Ghanaian TikToker Osanju, has passed away a few months after his son and wife died
- Oheneba Jude confirmed the death of Agya K in a video on social media, amidst tears and sobs
- Netizens who watched the video on social media thronged the comment section to mourn Agya K
Agya K, the father of the late Ghanaian TikToker Osanju Frimpong Elvis, has died a few months after the deaths of his son and wife in 2025.
The popular TikToker passed away on September 1, 2025, five months after his mother's burial. Osanju’s mother’s death was confirmed on January 20, 2025.
Following the deaths of his wife and son, Agya K appeared deeply saddened. However, other family members stayed close to him to help ease his grief.
Oheneba Jude confirmed Agya K’s death in a social media post.
Netizens mourn Osanju's dad
YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the death announcement of Osanju's father. Read them below:
nyarkoabronomaa1 said:
"He died from too much sorrow. The loss was too much 😔 RIP Agya K."
Manye_Padikie👸 wrote:
"The man died the day his wife died 🤦♀️. May their souls rest peacefully 🙏🏻💔."
