Abraham Davis, a Kumawood actor popularly called Oboy Salinko, showed appreciation to gospel musician Nana Yaw Asare

The Kumawood actor gifted Nana Yaw Asare a car and topped it with a huge sum of money to help fuel the car for some time

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the gift

Kumawood actor Abraham Davis, popularly known as Oboy Salinko, presented a car and a financial gift to legendary gospel musician Nana Yaw Asare.

Salinko handed the gifts to the gospel star during a church service at the Reign House Chapel on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Salinko gifts gospel legend Nana Yaw Asare a car and some money. Photo credit: @salinko_official & zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

In a video, the General Overseer of Reign House Chapel, Prophet Eric Boahene, called Nana Yaw Asare to join him on the altar and asked Salinko to do the same.

After they both joined him, Prophet Boahene spoke briefly, praising Nana Yaw Asare for his contributions to the gospel fraternity.

He then announced that Oboy Salinko had decided to honour him with a car and some cash. The pastor presented the car key to Nana Yaw Asare, noting that the car was parked outside, and added an envelope containing GH₵10,000. Prophet Boahene also stated that the church would present an additional cash gift of GH₵20,000.

Nana Yaw Asare was amazed and knelt to show his appreciation. When given the microphone to respond, he began singing in gratitude for the gifts he had received.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Salinko's gift to Nana Yaw

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by ZionFelix on Facebook. Read them below:

Ëddîë Khäy said:

"Everyday salinco dey dash car. Where he dey see the money saf. Make he show us the way err😂😂😂."

Dashing Manuel wrote:

"Eii Nana yaw asare Dey Gh? He should be organising shows cos this man got bangers upon bangers."

Emmanuel Odonkor said:

"Every minute biaaaa Salinko gift car😃😃😃Nyame nhyira wo ooooo Salinko."

Maahme Ammuh Pokuwaah wrote:

"Eeeeiii Salinco has given out cars this year paaa ooo .woow."

Qwasi Banks said:

"God bless Salinco because I know what I am saying. Nana Yaw, I dropped you off at the conference centre, and we know our conversation."

Bohyeba Junior Eagle Son wrote:

Nana Yaw really deserves this. Thank you, Salinco, on behalf of Minister Nana Yaw Asare, for having this powerful thought for him...his songs have really changed our lives and are still performing miracles in our lives when listened to. Enjoy the fruits of your labour, great Minister @nanayawasare."

Abigail Opoku said:

"I sincerely thank you for celebrating our legend, Nana Yaw, while he is still alive. May God bless and protect you for this noble sacrifice."

Ohene David wrote:

Nokwaresɛm salinko is an Angel in human form. God bless him so much. The man of God in church, too. God bless him so much. Nana yaw Asare is a blessing to the Gospel industry."

Michael Joc Kwakye said:

"Salinco ɛnya sika paa ooo...God bless him. Thats real gospel those days not what some people are singing now🥰."

Source: YEN.com.gh