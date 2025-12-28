Jules Koundé and Aurélien Tchouaméni set aside their Barcelona–Real Madrid rivalry to attend the AFCON clash together

The Côte d’Ivoire vs Cameroon showdown attracted elite European stars, underlining the tournament’s growing international appeal

Both players used their time off to relax and enjoy top-level international football before returning to club action

Aurélien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde showed that football rivalries can be put firmly to one side after the pair were spotted watching an Africa Cup of Nations clash together during the winter break.

Despite lining up for fierce domestic rivals in Spain, the France internationals shared a seat in the stands as Côte d’Ivoire faced Cameroon in Morocco, where AFCON matches are being staged.

Kounde and Tchouameni watch AFCON together

With club football paused in Spain's top division, both players took the opportunity to unwind and enjoy top-level international action, proving that respect and friendship extend beyond club colours.

Koundé, with deep family roots in Benin, was fully absorbed in the match. Tchouaméni, whose heritage links him to Cameroon, followed the action with equal intensity, immersing himself in the atmosphere of one of Africa’s fiercest football rivalries.

Images and videos seen by YEN.com.gh captured the moment, with fans delighted by the show of friendship on Africa’s biggest football stage.

Their presence did not go unnoticed, with fans quick to react online after images of the duo watching the match together circulated on social media.

The sight of two elite European-based stars attending AFCON highlights the growing global appeal of the tournament, which continues to attract attention far beyond the continent.

It also underlined the mutual admiration shared among players at the highest level, regardless of the intense rivalries they are part of during the club season.

Both Koundé and Tchouaméni are enjoying a short winter break before returning to their respective teams, where they will once again be on opposite sides of one of European football’s most competitive divides.

For now, however, club allegiances were temporarily forgotten as they bonded over their shared love for the game.

As AFCON continues to deliver drama and quality football, moments like this serve as a reminder that the sport has a unique ability to bring people together — even those who usually compete against each other at the very top.

