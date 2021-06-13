Bill Belichick net worth 2021: 5 facts you need to know

Bill Belichick is a household name in American sports. He is the current coach of the New England Patriots. Despite his grumpiness, his rules and systems continue to produce impressive results, which has brought him great success. But how much is Bill Belichick net worth in 2021? Is he the richest NFL coach?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks at a press conference at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: Darren McCollester

Source: Getty Images

Bill Belichick, arguably, transformed the New England Patriots from a mediocre franchise into an NFL dynasty. As the head coach, he has led the Patriots to a record six Super Bowl wins and 13 division titles, among other significant career achievements.

Five facts you need to know about Bill Belichick's net worth

Does Bill greatness on the field translate to his paycheck? Below is a detailed look at his career, salary, net worth, and other interesting facts:

1. He is the highest-paid coach in the NFL

In 2019, Bill Belichick was named by Forbes as the highest-paid American sports coach (not just NFL) with an annual salary of approximately $12.5 million. He managed to top other coaches such as Gregg Popovich (NBA - $11 million), Pete Carroll (NFL - $11 million), Doc Rivers (NBA - $11 million), and Jon Gruden (NFL - $10 million).

What is bill Belichick's annual salary? For years now, New England Patriots have been tightly lipped about his contract. Fans don't know whether this is the club's policy or Belichick's private nature about his personal affairs.

As a result, Patriots and NFL fans have been left to guess the coach's paycheck. The closest to any official confirmation of his salary was a 2018 report by Pro Football Talk, which estimated that Belichick took home an estimated $12.5 million a year.

However, in 2021, Pro Football Talk claimed that the earlier estimate was relatively low. Belichick is currently estimated to be earning approximately a year, making him the highest paid NFL coach. The current salary combines his base pay as the New England Patriots coach, his role as the general manager, and other extra compensations such as bonuses.

2. He is worth approximately $60 million

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Photo: Rob Tringali

Source: Getty Images

How much is Bill Belichick worth? Due to his private nature and lacking contract details, there is some contention on the total wealth of the New England Patriots head coach. Several entities estimate him to be worth around $35 million. However, Celebrity Net Worth gives him an estimate of an impressive $60 million.

The $60 million estimates by Celebrity Net Worth can be supported by the recent revelations - that he takes about $20 million a year. And given that he is the longest-tenured NFL coach with 46 years of coaching, it is not impossible to have accumulated such wealth.

But does Bill Belichick enormous paycheck give him an edge over other coaches in terms of net worth? And if not, who is the richest coach in the NFL? If you are to believe Celebrity Net Worth, Belichick is the richest NFL coach.

However, going by Belichick's $35 million net worth estimate, he might not be the wealthiest NFL coach. That spot is likely to be occupied by Jimmy Johnson, who is estimated to be worth around $45 million. Whatever the case, there is no doubt that Bill Belichick is one of the wealthiest NLF coaches.

3. He started as an assistant earning $25 a week

No one can refute that Belichick is one of the greatest and richest NFL coach. However, he did not come to this prestige the easy way – he started on the other extreme and crawled his way to the top.

Belichick landed his first job in the NFL at just the age of 23. But it was nothing coach related – he was an assistant to Baltimore Colts head coach. The position was an apprenticeship of sorts but included doing everything from mailing letters to analysing games, driving coaches and players, etc.

Initially, the gig was unpaid, with the only benefits Belichick received being food, accommodation, and football. However, the other coaches were impressed by his work ethic and offered him $25 a week.

By the end of the season, his salary had been bumped to $50 a week, but he wanted more. He asked for a raise of up to $4,000, but the team refused. However, Detroit Lions came calling with a coaching position and a salary offer of $10,000. This marked the beginning of Belichick’s rise as one of the top NFL coaches.

4. Bill Belichick is wealthy but is a man of simple wants

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Source: Getty Images

Most American sports personalities, including coaches, lead pretty lavish lifestyles. He prefers a very laid-back fashion style, mostly involving hoodies and sweatshirts – sometimes old and worn out.

Belichick is also one of the few sports coaches that don't actively chase a higher paycheck. For example, he rarely makes image rights deals, despite other coaches earning millions from exclusive wearables and book deals.

Belichick also rarely accepts speaking gigs, despite being one of the most sought after sports coaches. And when he does, it is usually for free, or any payments are funnelled to charities. Furthermore, he is one of the few NFL coaches not in Madden's EA multi-billion-dollar game franchise.

However, Belichick does like to spend on real estate. For a while now, he has been amassing several properties in Nantucket, an island in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. So far, he has managed to build a compound of sorts, with homes where his friends and family can live or vacation.

5. He is heavily involved in charity work

Another interesting fact about Bill Belichick is that he is a philanthropist. He has a foundation, the Bill Belichick Foundation, which offers financial support, mentorship and coaching to individual athletes and sports communities and organisations. The foundation primarily focuses onfootball and lacrosse. In 2020 alone, the foundation gave out $440,000 in grants and scholarships to student-athletes.

Bill Belichick is a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. Famous for his stint as the New England Patriots head coach, he is one of the top NFL coaches of all time, with impressive achievements and records. His greatness is reflected in his paycheck, as he is currently one of the highest-paid coaches, both in NFL and the American sports arena.

Over the years, Bill Belichick has managed to accumulate quite a substantial nest egg. But despite this, he is a simple man and rarely chases after additional income. He is also a philanthropist and has a foundation that gives back to the sports community.

