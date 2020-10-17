How big is the music industry? It's enormous! The industry generates more than $50 billion. Post Malone, a rapper, is currently one of the highest-paid musicians. As a result of his success, he has risen to the top of the industry's earners. His success has led to an interest in his wealth. So, what is Post Malone's net worth, and how does he spend his money?

Musical artist Post Malone attends The Stronach Group Chalet at 143rd Preakness Stakes on 19 May 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Post Malone's net worth has increased since the start of his career. The star has amassed a large fortune from music due to his popularity and talent. Malone's music career began in 2011 but took off with the release of his debut single, White Iverson, in 2015.

Profile summary

Real name Austin Richard Post Nickname Post Malone Gender Male Date of birth 4 July 1995 Age 27 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Syracuse, New York, USA Current residence Cottonwood Heights, Utah, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 184 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Jodie Post (stepmother) Father Rich Post Relationship status Engaged Partner Jamie Children 1 School Grapevine High School College Tarrant County College Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer Net worth $45 million Instagram @postmalone Twitter @PostMalone Facebook @postmalone

What is Post Malone's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper's net worth is $45 million. His wealth is derived from his successful music career. His highest-ever earnings came between June 2019 and June 2020, when he earned $60 million (pre-tax) from various ventures. Touring accounted for a sizable portion of his earnings.

According to Forbes, Post Malone's tour grossed $1.3 million per city in 2019 and 2020. In addition, the rapper has made millions of dollars from endorsements with companies such as Bud Light Seltzer.

How much money does Post Malone have?

The celebrity is wealthy. Post's lucrative career allows him to live a high life. Among Malone's sources of income are brand endorsements, royalties and music sales.

How does Post Malone spend his money?

If you're wondering where the rapper spends all of his money, look no further than his social media. Malone regularly posts his assets online, showing how he enjoys the finer things in life and isn't afraid to treat himself to the best.

Luxurious houses

The rapper is the proud owner of two high-end properties in Utah and another in Los Angeles, California. According to House Digest, the singer's Utah mansion, valued at $4 million, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, bar, basketball court, separate guest quarters, and a private office. The house is also 12,702 square feet and is said to have an underground bunker.

On the other hand, his Los Angeles mansion is worth $26 million. According to Fancy Pants Homes, the mansion is an 11,200-square-foot home with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half baths, and disappearing glass walls that allow you to enjoy the breathtaking views from every room.

Among the other luxurious features are a movie theatre, a secret Zen garden, a gym, a guest house, a glass wine cellar, a gated driveway, and an outdoor kitchen.

Expensive cars

What car does Post Malone have? According to Du Pont Registry, the rapper owns more than ten vehicles, the Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB being his favourite. The Post Malone car collection is detailed below.

1. Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB

What kind of car does Post Malone drive the most? According to Super Car Blondie, Post Malone's current favourite car is the Rolls Royce Phantom. However, before buying this car, he had a Rolls Royce Wraith, which was involved in an accident in 2018 and cost around $330,000.

The Phantom has an appealing appearance and a powerful set of components under the hood. A white exterior is one of the additional features.

2. Ford GT

The Post Malone-owned Ford GT was produced in the second quarter of 2021. The second-generation Ford GT complements his present collection well and has a white-over-black aesthetic.

3. Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6

The Hennessey VelociRaptor 6 by 6 is one of Post Malone's largest trucks. A five-litre V8 engine with a supercharger power the truck.

4. Lamborghini Aventador SV

Post Malone purchased this vehicle in 2018. Car Buzz says the Lamborghini Aventador SV is worth over $450,000. But the rapper significantly increased the car's value by adding several aftermarket upgrades. Among these features are a carbon fibre system and Brixton Forged wheels.

5. Shelby F-150 Super Snake

According to Auto Evolution, Post Malone owns a Shelby F-150 Super Snake. The Shelby F-150 Super Snake is seen in the rapper's garage during a vlog on The Stradman's YouTube channel. The car is a one-of-a-kind vehicle, with only 250 produced worldwide.

6. Bugatti Chiron

According to Auto Blogs, the rapper paid $3 million for this vehicle. However, recent reports state that the car is for sale as of 2022.

7. 2019 Subaru WRX

According to The Drive, Post purchased this vehicle in Salt Lake City in early 2019. Following his visit to the Nate Wade Subaru location, the dealership thanked the rapper on Facebook for his help and kindness.

8. 1992 Ford Explorer

A 1992 Ford Explorer is one of the oldest automobiles seen at Post's garage. After several modifications, Post's Ford Explorer is now considered worth more than $75,000.

9. 1968 Chevrolet C-10

According to The Drive, Post Malone purchased a 1968 Chevrolet from a nearby Salt Lake City dealership in 2019. The Chevrolet was equipped with a low-riding air suspension, a six-litre V8 engine, and a rustic external finish.

10. 1966 Lincoln Continental and 2019 McLaren Senna XP

These two cars are among the most expensive cars in Post Malone's car collection. The 1966 Lincoln Continental is a vintage model that West Coast Customs customised. At the same time, the 2019 McLaren Senna XP is a rare edition with only three of the models made.

Jewellery

According to 6 Dice, the rapper has spent some of his money on jewellery. His collection is, without a doubt, among the best in the industry. Here are just a few of his jewellery collections.

1. Cowboys Star Chain

Malone has a soft spot for the Cowboys despite being from Syracuse, New York. As a result, he owns a Cowboys star pendant worth more than $250,000, which he purchased with his own money. One of its distinguishing features is completely covered in flawless diamonds on all angles and surfaces.

2. Stainless Steel Rolex Watch

Malone's manager gave him this piece to commemorate the artist's 21st birthday. While it isn't adorned with diamonds or gold, there is a lot of love for this watch's subtle, pristine, and mature vibe. According to Bob Watches, Rolex range in price from $6,500 to $75,000.

3. Hello Kitty Pendants

His pendants are encrusted with diamonds while retaining the cartoon character's face and body in exquisite detail.

4. Diamond G-Link Chain

Post Malone's Diamond G-link Chain is similar to nautical mariner chains, but it's a little more rugged and bulky. It is encrusted with pure diamonds and white gold on all sides, including the clasp, which is completely covered in diamonds.

5. Richard Mille Skull Watch

According to Chrono 24, this watch costs a staggering $1 million even though it lacks any visible diamonds or gold. Since the watch face is open-concept, you can see the gears beneath it. However, the mechanics come together to form the shape of a skull. It has a red flashing light underneath to complete its menacing effect.

What is Post Malone's monthly income?

According to YouTubers, the rapper earns an estimated $179,000 monthly from his YouTube channel alone. The star earns a lot more per month when other streaming platforms, such as Spotify and Tidal, are included.

How much does Post Malone make per show?

According to Parade, the rapper earns around $500,000 from his concerts. Among his appearances is the Posty Fest, a hip-hop and r&b music festival in Arlington, Texas, where he is the main attraction.

Frequently asked questions

How much is Post Malone worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has an estimated net worth of $45 million. Is Post Malone married? As of October 2022, the star is not married. However, according to Your Tango, Malone is reportedly engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Jamie. How much is Post Malone worth right now? As of 2022, the rapper has an estimated net worth of $45 million. How much does Post Malone make in a year? According to Forbes, the celebrity earned an estimated $60 million in 2020 from music-related projects, including a national tour that grossed over $1.3 million per city. But as of 2022, he is estimated to be earning around $2.2 million, according to Your Tango. Who is the richest rapper in the world? Kanye West is the richest rapper, with an estimated net worth of $6.6 billion. His sources of income include music and fashion. What kind of car does Post Malone drive? According to Supercar Blondie, the rapper has an extensive car collection. However, his current favourite vehicle is the Rolls Royce Phantom EWB that he bought in 2018 after crashing a Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Post Malone's net worth has risen with his meteoric rise to stardom. The rapper has amassed a substantial fortune through album sales, tours, endorsements, and merchandise. Because of his wealth, the rapper spends his money on real estate, cars, and jewellery. Malone is an actor who has appeared in several films and an entrepreneur who has invested in gaming and launched a wine brand.

