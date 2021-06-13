Tisha Taylor, Charles Murphy's wife bio, age, cause of death

Tisha Taylor is the late wife of Charles Quinton Murphy. Charlie Murphy, as he's popularly known, was a famous American comedian, scriptwriter, and actor. What would you wish to know about Tisha?

The death of Charlie wasn't the only thing that was rattling to Murphy's family. It wasn't just the comedian whom they had lost to the ailment. In 2009, Tisha succumbed to cervical cancer, while in 2017, her husband succumbed to leukaemia. Here is a detailed biography of Charles Murphy's wife, age, and cause of death.

Tisha Taylor profile summary

Full name: Tisha R Taylor

Tisha R Taylor Date of birth : 9th September 1969

: 9th September 1969 Place of birth: New Jersey, USA

New Jersey, USA Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Gender: Female

Female Date of death : 13th December 2009

: 13th December 2009 Age at death: 40 years old

40 years old Place of death: New Jersey, USA

New Jersey, USA Cause of death: Cancer

Cancer Nationality: American

American Hair colour: Black

Black Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christian

Christian Spouse: Charlie Murphy

Charlie Murphy Children: Xavier, Eva

Tisha Taylor biography

Tisha Taylor Murphy was born on 9th September 1969 in New Jersey, USA. There is little publicly known information about her parents, siblings, upbringing, and educational background.

Husband and kids

Tisha was the wife of the late Charlie Murphy. He was born on 12th July 1959 as Charlie Quinton Murphy. Her husband was a renowned comic actor, standup comedian, screenwriter, and voice actor.

He was famous for his appearances in the comedy sketches CB4, Chapelle, Black Jesus, and Power. He was the brother of the famous American comedian Eddie Murphy. Tisha and Charlie met for the first time on a boat where she was having dinner with her friends.

It was love at first sight, and he took her straight to his younger brother's house. In the presence of his mother, stepfather and brother, Charlie introduced her as his future wife.

We drove straight to my brother’s house. My mother was there. My stepfather was there. Eddie was there. They were all in the kitchen. I walked in and said, this is my future wife.

The duo dated for a while before exchanging their wedding vows on 12th August 1997. There are no specific details about their wedding venue and attendants. They stayed happily married for over ten years until her death in 2009.

Her husband passed away on 12th April 2017, eight years after the death of his wife. Up until his death, Charlie had not recovered from the shock of losing his wife. Not even his kids and family member's could console him.

Tisha was a mother of two lovely kids and an inherited stepson from her husband's previous relationship. Charlie Murphy's kids are Xavier (1999) and Eva (2006). There are no details about the other child's name and date of birth.

Tisha Taylor sickness and cause of death

What happened to Tisha Taylor? The celebrity wife was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2007. Despite the doctor's report, which was devastating, Charlie chose to stand by his wife to fight against the deadly disease. He kept his word until two years later when they lost the fight.

Tisha Taylor Murphy's funeral and dying wish

The late comedian revealed that her wife was keen on organizational details and skills. He said that Tisha used these skills to plan for her funeral. Even though life was slowly slipping away from her, she ensured that each detail of her funeral was finely arranged and concluded.

On her deathbed, Tisha had only one wish. She implored her husband to remarry after her death even though he didn't. Her kids also begged him to remarry, but he claimed that he could not find another woman who would fill in the void left by his late wife.

As a result, the late comedian stayed unmarried while giving her whole life and love to his three children. Charlie said that he knew how the kids were feeling after losing their mother as he had lost his dad at about the age of his firstborn son, Xavier.

I’m trying to stay around, be around as much as possible. I have a nanny, but the nanny is not mommy. Daddy has to be there. I show up for my kids, and my kids see me as much as I possibly can. Every morning, every night, I'll cook for them myself. I don't pay somebody else to do that. I'm aware of the fact that one day they are going to grow up and remember all these times.

Tisha Taylor fast facts

When was Tisha Taylor born? She was born on 9th September 1969 in New Jersey, USA. When did Tisha Taylor Murphy die? Tisha died on 13th December 2009. Where did Tisha's death take place? She died in her sleep at their home in New Jersey. How old was Tisha Taylor Murphy when she died? She was 40 years three months old at the time of her death. What did Tisha Taylor die of? She succumbed to cervical cancer after battling it for two years. Who was Tisha Taylor's husband? Her husband was the late American standup comedian Charlie Murphy. How many kids did Tisha have? The late comedian's wife had two children, Xavier and Eva and a third child from Charlie's past affair. Did the family share her funeral pictures? Yes, they did. Some of Tisha Taylor Murphy's funeral photos are available on the internet.

Tisha Taylor lived a happy and humble life despite being the wife of a well-established standup comedian, Charlie Murphy. Her death came as a big shock to her family but mainly to her husband, who never recovered from her death until he passed away in 2017.

