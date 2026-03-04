Appiah Stadium has strongly criticised the handling of Nana Agradaa’s release, directing his anger at the Ghana Prison Service

Born Patricia Asiedua, the preacher was initially handed a 15-year jail term by an Accra Circuit Court before being reduced to one year on appeal

Appiah Stadium's comments sparked divided opinions online, with social media users backing his concerns while others defended Agradaa

Appiah Stadium has shared grave misgivings about the release of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa from prison.

Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedua, was sentenced to 15 years in jail by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025, after being convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement.

After her 15-year conviction, the preacher applied for bail pending appeal, which was denied by the Amasaman High Court.

Eventually, her main appeal was accepted, and her sentence was reduced to one year with time served.

Following her successful appeal, Nana Agradaa was released from Nsawam Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. A video of her speaking in a Ghana Prison Service production was uploaded online, sparking mixed reactions.

Appiah Stadium speaks about Nana Agradaa’s release

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page RTV Ghana on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, Appiah Stadium expressed outrage over Nana Agradaa’s release and how it was handled by the prison service.

He fumed over the fact that her face was covered multiple times that she appeared in court while incarcerated, wondering if that had been done for any other convict in Ghanaian history.

“I have nothing to say to Nana Agradaa; my anger is directed towards the Ghana Prison Service, which treated her like a celebrity on vacation. We have seen a lot of people go to prison in Ghana and never receive this kind of treatment. Whose face is covered when going to court?” he wondered.

Appiah Stadium also slammed Nana Agradaa for being unrepentant despite claims from her supporters that she deserved to receive mercy.

“Now that she is being released, why do Prison officers have to create videos about it? Many people were claiming Nana Agradaa deserved mercy, but in her interview, she said she did nothing wrong. How can such a person deserve mercy?” he added.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium's Nana Agradaa complaints

Nana Agradaa speaks after release from prison

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa broke her silence after being released from prison.

In a social media post shared to her television channel, Today TV, the preacher shared biblical quotes that relate to her recent incarceration, framing it as a test from God.

