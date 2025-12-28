The deaths of SWAG's former presidents, Ebo Quansah and Ackah Anthony, left the fraternity in deep mourning

Both men had played key roles in shaping the association and raising professional standards

Their passing marked the end of an era, but their dedication and legacy continue to inspire future generations of sports journalists in Ghana

As 2025 draws to a close, Ghana’s sports journalism community is reflecting on a painful chapter marked by loss and remembrance.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) was plunged into mourning following the deaths of two of its former presidents within the space of a week, leaving the fraternity shaken and emotional.

According to Domestic Sports, the latest blow came with the passing of Ebo Quansah, the fifth president of SWAG, whose death followed closely after that of Ackah Anthony, the association’s sixth president.

The back-to-back losses have cast a sombre shadow over Ghanaian sports journalism, as both men were towering figures who devoted their lives to the growth and credibility of the profession.

Ebo Quansah’s journey with SWAG spanned decades and was defined by service, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Long before ascending to the presidency, he worked tirelessly within the association, first as Deputy Secretary and later as Secretary-General.

His gradual rise through the ranks reflected his deep understanding of the organisation and his passion for nurturing sports journalism in Ghana.

From 2001 to 2007, Quansah’s leadership ushered in a period of progress and consolidation for SWAG. The association gained greater recognition, strengthened its structures, and earned increased respect within the sporting ecosystem.

Even after completing his tenure, Quansah remained actively involved as a patron, mentoring younger journalists and offering wise counsel whenever needed. His influence extended far beyond titles, shaping values that continue to guide the association.

Ackah Anthony's passing

Just days earlier, the sports media space was still grieving the loss of Ackah Anthony, whose presidency from 2007 to 2015 marked another transformative era for SWAG, as GhanaSoccernet noted.

Widely admired for his forward-thinking leadership, Ackah steered the association through a rapidly changing media landscape, ensuring it remained relevant and impactful.

Ackah Anthony was instrumental in raising professional standards among sports writers and amplifying their voice within Ghana’s sports industry. One of his most enduring achievements was the refurbishment of the SWAG Club House in Dansoman, Accra.

Under his leadership, the facility evolved into a vibrant meeting point where journalists connected, shared ideas, and built the future of the profession.

The deaths of Quansah and Ackah represent a profound loss, given their selfless contributions and lasting influence on SWAG’s identity.

Their legacies continue to inspire, even as the association presses on under the leadership of respected veteran Kwabena Yeboah.

