Popular alternative doctor, nutritionist and media personality Dr Edmund Arthur, CEO of Balm of Gilead Clinic, reportedly passed away on December 22, 2025

The tragic news was confirmed in viral Facebook posts by close associate Sylvester Arhin and global health company BF Suma Ghana, both of whom paid tribute to Dr Arthur’s compassion and service

News of Dr Edmund Arthur's death plunged Ghanaians on social media into mourning, with many sharing tributes and condolences to his family

Ghanaians have been thrown into mourning after popular alternative doctor, food nutritionist and media personality Dr Edmund Arthur was reported to have passed away.

Ghana mourns as Dr Edmund Arthur, CEO of Balm of Gilead Clinic, reportedly passes away. Image credit: ASATV, CompetentJonathanYawBoampong

Source: Facebook

Dr Edmund Arthur, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Balm of Gilead Clinic, reportedly died on December 22, 2025.

Sylvester Arhin, a close associate of the deceased, shared the tragic news in a viral post on Facebook.

“R.I.P. Elder Dr. Edmund Arthur. This loss is painful and difficult to accept. Dr. Edmund Arthur was more than a colleague — he was a brother: loving, caring, and a giver without measure,” he wrote.

The Ghanaian branch of BF Suma, the global health and wellness company, also confirmed the popular doctor’s passing in a viral post.

"The entire BF Suma family extends our deepest condolences to the family of Elder Dr. Edmund Arthur on his sudden passing," they wrote.

The company paid tribute to the late doctor, praising his actions in the health and wellness field that brought relief to many.

"His commitment to promoting healthy living and balanced wellbeing aligns deeply with the values we stand for. May God grant the family strength, comfort, and peace during this difficult time. May his noble legacy continue to inspire many. Rest in perfect peace, Elder Dr. Edmund Arthur," the post concluded.

Below is the Facebook post announcing the tragic death of Dr Edmund Arthur.

Who was Dr Edmund Arthur?

The late Dr Edmund Arthur was a clinical nutritionist and food technologist with a background in science and a Master’s degree in Nutrition and Dietetics.

He also had considerable expertise in clinical counselling, agronomy, environmental health, and herbal medicine.

Dr Arthur was the CEO of Balm of Gilead Clinic, an alternative medicine clinic specialising in the treatment of numerous ailments, particularly cancer.

He was also the CEO of the Neda Soul Cancer Foundation.

According to reports, he was a survivor of stage three head and neck cancer which contributed significantly towards his practice and advocacy.

He was also a prominent media personality who hosted the popular television show Your Kitchen, Your Pharmacy, which aired on Pent TV Ghana and DSTV and GoTV Ghana.

In March 2025, he was adjudged the Most Outstanding in Healthcare Services at the second edition of the Corporate Excellence Awards.

The late Dr Arthur was an elder of the Church of Pentecost and a national executive member of the Church of Pentecost Health Professionals Network.

Below is a Facebook post of Dr Edmund Arthur hosting his show.

Popular Otec FM journalist Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw reportedly passes away. Image credit: TheBBCGhana

Source: TikTok

Otec FM journalist passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Otec FM journalist, Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw, sadly passed away.

The news of the prominent journalist's death was shared by the popular Facebook blog The BBC Ghana on December 26, 2025.

Reports of Nana Akwasi Achiaw Owusu’s death stirred sorrow among Ghanaians online, with many expressing condolences to his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh