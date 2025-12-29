With Ghana absent from the 2025 AFCON, the spotlight falls on Nigeria, giving one West African powerhouse a chance to make history

The intense rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria could see a new chapter as the Super Eagles aim to bounce back from their World Cup disappointment

The results of the 2025 AFCON may shift the balance of African football, leaving Ghana’s regional dominance more vulnerable than ever

A Ghanaian sports journalist has urged the Black Stars to let their AFCON 2025 absence serve as motivation rather than a setback

Ghana risks losing their long-held bragging rights over Nigeria if the Super Eagles manage to lift the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy, especially with the Black Stars absent from the tournament.

The Nigerians have secured two victories in as many matches in the ongoing tournament in Morocco and have already advanced to the Round of 16.

Nigeria could match Ghana’s AFCON record as Super Eagles aim for a fourth title in 2025. Image credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP

Ghana failed to qualify for 2025 AFCON

According to ESPN, the Black Stars' hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco were dashed after a disappointing qualifying campaign, marking the first time the Black Stars have missed the tournament in 20 years.

Placed in Group F, Ghana completed six matches without a win, finishing their campaign with 0 victories, 3 draws, and 3 defeats, earning only three points out of a possible 18

Key setbacks included a 1–1 draw with Angola, a 2–1 home defeat to Niger, highlighted by Mohammed Kudus's missed penalty, and earlier losses to Angola and Sudan, which compounded their struggles.

The team’s lack of goals and inconsistency in attack were major issues, leaving them at the bottom of the group while Angola topped the table, and Sudan also advanced.

Following the campaign, Black Stars coach Otto Addo accepted responsibility for the failure and vowed to rebuild the team’s structure, amid widespread criticism from fans, pundits, and football authorities in Ghana.

However, the team's qualification to the 2026 World Cup seemed to have eased the pressure on Addo and his players.

Nigeria could equal Ghana's AFCON record

With the Black Stars missing from the upcoming AFCON in Morocco, Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Ivory Coast’s Les Éléphants have a prime opportunity to match Ghana’s historic Africa Cup of Nations record, a benchmark the West African nation has long celebrated.

According to Wikipedia records, the Black Stars rank as the third most successful nation in AFCON history, having won the tournament four times.

This means that if either Nigeria or the Ivory Coast wins the 2025 tournament, they could match Ghana’s record of four Africa Cup of Nations titles.

While the Ivorians would also play at the 2026 World Cup, the Nigerians failed to qualify and would thus focus completely on achieving success on North African soil.

Given the intensity of the Ghana-Nigeria football rivalry, it is obvious that not playing in Canada, the USA, and Mexico next year would mean less for the country if the Super Eagles manage to annex the AFCON trophy for the fourth time.

In the meantime, speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports journalist Michael Akomeah said the pressure is now on Otto Addo and his team to ensure that their absence from AFCON does not negatively impact their performance at the World Cup.

“Ghana may be missing from AFCON, but the focus now shifts to the World Cup. The pressure is on Otto Addo and his squad to ensure this absence doesn’t affect their performance on football’s biggest stage,” said Ghanaian sports journalist Michael Akomeah.

Victor Osimhen during the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 final football match between the Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on February 11, 2024. Image credit: Sia KAMBOU/AFP

