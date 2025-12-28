Daniel Laryea has received a high-profile appointment at AFCON 2025 after being selected to officiate the Group E showdown between Algeria and Burkina Faso

The decision highlights CAF’s trust in the experienced Ghanaian referee as the tournament moves into a decisive stage

Fans took to social media to share prayers and messages of support as Laryea prepares for his first assignment in Morocco

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea is set to make his first appearance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when he takes charge of a heavyweight Group E encounter on Sunday, December 27, 2025.

The experienced official will oversee the clash between Algeria and Burkina Faso at the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat, a fixture already drawing significant attention across the continent.

Daniel Laryea is the only Ghanaian referee at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo credit: @daniel.n.laryea/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Laryea stands as the only Ghanaian official among the 28 elite referees selected for Africa’s biggest football event.

His appointment for such a demanding contest reflects the trust placed in him by the CAF, especially with both teams pushing hard for early qualification from the group.

Daniel Laryea to officiate Algeria vs Burkina

This will be Laryea’s third consecutive Africa Cup of Nations, having featured at the 2021 and 2023 editions.

Over the years, he has built a reputation for calm decision-making and steady control, qualities that will be crucial in a match expected to be intense from the opening whistle.

Known for his strong grasp of VAR protocols, he enters the game as one of the most respected officials on the continent.

As Ghana’s leading referee, his presence on such a platform carries national pride. Netizens wasted no time in rallying behind him on social media, sharing encouragement and hope for a solid performance.

@akaninstitute wrote:

"Good luck to him. Channel 4 is the official broadcaster in the UK and Agyeman Badu is on co-commentary duties (was on CIV v Mozambique and Angola v Zimbabwe)."

@Kool_stevens added:

"Hope refereeing will be better than yesterday."

@OdintaEko chimed in:

"Looking sharp and focused. I hope he delivers enough trust to be considered for the World Cup. We need more African referees at the highest level."

@Veeqlis1 summed up:

"Big man for the big game. Best VAR referee in Africa!"

Algeria vs Burkina puts officials under scrutiny

Refereeing has remained a hot topic throughout the tournament, following several controversial calls in earlier matches, including Egypt’s narrow win over South Africa, per The Athletic.

With scrutiny already high, Laryea and his team will operate firmly in the spotlight.

Both Algeria and Burkina Faso arrive with confidence after opening victories. The Fennecs, who include Luca Zidane in their squad, are eager to secure maximum points and book a knockout place.

Burkina Faso, meanwhile, are chasing momentum after a spirited comeback against Equatorial Guinea.

According to CAF Online, this will mark the fourth AFCON meeting between the two nations, following encounters in 1996, 1998, and 2023.

Daniel Laryea with a colleague referee at the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup in Indonesia. Photo credit: @daniel.n.laryea/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

For Laryea, the assignment is more than just another match. It is a chance to reinforce his standing, inspire confidence in African officiating, and proudly represent Ghana on the grand AFCON stage.

Stonebwoy features in AFCON 2025 theme song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy was selected to feature on the official AFCON 2025 theme song, Rise Up Africa.

His inclusion on the star-studded project highlights his rising influence across the local, African, and global music scenes.

Source: YEN.com.gh