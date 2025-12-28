Nollywood actress and producer Allwell Ademola has reportedly passed away at the age of 43

Reports suggest that the actress and producer passed on after an incident of cardiac arrest

The news of her passing has thrown both fans and colleagues into mourning on social media

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into a state of mourning following the sudden passing of actress Allwell Ademola.

Ademola passed away at the age of 43. News of the actress's death first broke on social media on Saturday, December 27, 2025, when entertainment journalist Seun Oloketuyi shared the announcement on Facebook.

Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola reportedly passes away on December 27, 2025. Photo source: @allwellademola

The news initially met with disbelief, with fans rushing to Ademola's social media accounts to verify the reports and pleading for her to respond to comments.

According to reports from Nollywood producer and actor Stanley Ontop, as well as entertainment platform Yoruba Movie Gist, Ademola died from cardiac arrest.

See Stanley Ontop's Instagram post below:

Sources indicate she was rushed to Ancilla Catholic Hospital in Agege, Lagos, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Veteran actress Faithia Williams confirmed the devastating news on social media, posting images of burning candles alongside crying emojis and broken hearts while paying tribute to her late colleague.

Other prominent Nollywood figures, including Yemi Solade, Bolanle Ninalowo, and Saidi Balogun, have also expressed their grief over the loss.

See the Instagram post below:

Allwell Ademola was the granddaughter of Adetokunbo Ademola, former Chief Justice of Nigeria. She leaves behind family members, friends, and a devoted fan base who continue to express shock and disbelief at her sudden passing.

Fans mourn actress Allwell Ademola

Fans across social media platforms have shared tributes, with many struggling to come to terms with the unexpected loss of the beloved actress. Below are some of the reactions to her passing, as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

@blingsbyjoycejewelry said:

"In fact, I am teary right now because I love her dearly."

@kelvinjanet918 said:

"I don't even get my body right now, this is so sad."

@agalirita shared:

"What happened to her? See the way I scream Jesus. I am still shaking ooo."

@bukky_ojo said:

"Oh no. Allswell, what happened? This is so hard to take in."

