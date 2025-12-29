"I Can Never Be NDC": Dormaahene Opens Up About the Party He Supported

Dormaahene Dr Agyemang Badu II stated he was once a member of the New Patriotic Party before becoming a chief and judge

In a viral video, the revered traditional leader denied claims of affiliation with the National Democratic Congress

He praised President Mahama's governance, citing the current cedi-to-dollar exchange rate as a sign of economic stability

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, has disclosed the political party he supported before becoming a chief and a judge.

In a video circulating on social media, Dr Agyemang Badu II, who is also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, said he was once a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, opens up about the political party he supported before becoming a judge. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The revered chief, who was recently promoted to the Court of Appeal by President John Mahama, refuted claims that he is a member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said he could never be affiliated with the NDC due to personal reasons, which he did not disclose.

“I will never support the NDC. I am not affiliated with the NDC, and I will not support them till I die. But I have been an NPP member before. Where President Mahama is governing the country, anyone who says it is not in a straight direction is a liar,” he said.

Dormaahene commends President Mahama over performance

The Dormaahene, however, commended President Mahama’s administration, saying that he is steering the country in the right direction.

Speaking in the viral video, the traditional leader further cited Ghana's recent economic performance as one of the many reasons he believes the president is doing well.

Dr Agyemang Badu II also noted that the cedi-to-dollar exchange rate currently stands at GH¢11.49 to the dollar, adding that this shows relative stability in the foreign exchange market since President Mahama took office.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Dormaahene's claims of being NPP

The video of the Dormaahene discussing his past political affiliation has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Shac_man_said:

"Why is it that all the middle-class & influential people in Ghana don't want to associate with the NDC boldly?"

@GmnKwasi also said:

"Great to hear. However, I ask, before he became a judge, was he a Chief? I thought the Chiefs were not allowed to do party politics. How come he claimed he was part of the NPP some time back?"

@Nanaezze commented:

"This is needless. Sometimes being silent about certain things helps."

Dormaahene urges President John Dramani Mahama to investigate the National Cathedral project during his Thank You tour. Photo source: The Bono People-Akan Of West Africa, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Dormaahene urges Mahama to investigate National Cathedral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Dormaahene had appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to investigate the controversial National Cathedral project during the Head of State's Thank You tour in the Bono Region.

The Dormaahene called on the president to ensure justice and transparency in national governance during his non-consecutive second term.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Nana Freduah Agyemang Badu II, also called on President John Mahama to prosecute individuals who misappropriated funds.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh