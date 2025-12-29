Ghana Education Service teacher promotion exams start today, December 29, and end on December 30

The service stressed that candidates must possess an official index number to participate in the examinations

The Ghana Education Service also provided a window of redress for teachers who believed they were wrongly omitted

The Ghana Education Service teacher promotion examinations are commencing today, December 29.

The teacher promotion examinations will continue until December 30.

The Ghana Education Service is starting its teacher promotion examinations.

In a statement on Facebook, the Ghana Education Service warned that no candidate without an official index number will be allowed to write the papers.

The service also assured teaching staff that all arrangements had been completed for the conduct of the examinations.

Candidates for the ranks of Assistant Director II and Principal Superintendent will write their examinations on Monday, December 29, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Assistant Director I and Deputy Director candidates are scheduled to sit for their papers on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, within the same time frame.

The service explained that the shortlisting of candidates was carried out strictly in line with approved eligibility criteria and documentation requirements, noting that some applications were consequently not considered.

It said all shortlisted applicants had been notified through official SMS messages indicating their Staff ID, index number, and designated examination centre.

The service stressed that participation in the examinations would be strictly by index number, adding that only candidates who had been issued index numbers were permitted to report to examination centres.

Teachers who did not receive an official SMS and were not issued an index number were cautioned not to present themselves at any examination venue, as they would not be allowed to write the papers.

The statement further indicated that candidates must present a valid national identification card on the day of the examination and clearly write their Staff ID and index number on all examination papers.

However, the Ghana Education Service provided a window of redress for teachers who believed they were wrongly omitted.

Teachers who obtained their last promotion in or before 2021, met the required qualifications and applied for the current promotion cycle, but neither received an SMS nor found their names on the official shortlists at Regional or District offices, are to submit their last promotion letter and proof of application to their respective Regional Education Offices for review.

The Ghana Education Service appealed to candidates to comply fully with the guidelines, saying adherence would ensure a smooth, credible and well-coordinated promotion exercise.

It added that all enquiries should be directed to officially designated phone numbers and email addresses, stressing that any further communication would be made only through official Ghana Education Service channels.

