On the morning of Saturday, December 6, 2025, President John Mahama arrived in Doha, Qatar, for the Doha Forum 2025

The Ghana Presidency stated that President Mahama travelled on a private jet, which was provided by the State of Qatar

Social media users wished the President well, while others called for a more relaxed itinerary so he could rest

President John Dramani Mahama left Ghana for Doha, Qatar, to participate in the Doha Forum 2025 at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The President, who was in Ho in the Volta Region on Friday, December 5, 2025, to celebrate Farmers’ Day, arrived in Doha on the morning of Saturday, December 6, 2025.

President of Ghana, John Mahama, uses a private jet for an official visit to Qatar. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

A post on social media indicated that President Mahama travelled to Doha on a private jet.

“The President travelled to Doha aboard a Qatar Airways Executive Jet provided by the State of Qatar and will leave Doha on Sunday.”

The statement added that the President is expected to participate in the Doha Forum 2025 by giving opening remarks and joining a panel discussion.

“Mr Mahama, who arrived in Doha on Saturday morning, will make two critical interventions during the Forum: an opening remark on ‘Education as Justice in Times of Crisis’ and will join a panel to discuss Economic Empowerment in Africa: Pathway to Inclusive Prosperity."

“President Mahama will also hold talks with H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar,” the brief statement added.

Watch the video of the President's arrival below:

Netizens react to President Mahama's travel

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @GhanaPresidency on X. Read them below:

@Ivydell3 said:

"Heavenly father we lift our president into your hands.The long days,the sleepless nights,and the burdens that never leave his desk.Pls give him super natural strength where his human strength ends.Grant him courage that does not faint.Let ur peace wrap around him like a shield."

@AUGUAMA wrote:

"You see where you people have reduced our presidency to the level where you now have to explain the president's travel arrangements and so forth."

@FelixSelormHosu said:

"Ei, the way the President is overusing his body no good oo."

@Sedrick_Af10 wrote:

"Ah, oh how? One person? From church program to Ho to Doha? Keep working for your country Mr President."

@Luther_Dagson said:

"Yesterday he was at Ho today he is in Qatar? The man should slow down for his health."

@FGayome wrote:

"Eeii I thought he was at Ho yesterday? Wow!!! Lord please grant him strength, Amen."

@iam_P2_ said:

"The last paragraph didn't leave space for jandam."

@Franxis50271990 wrote:

"Mahama never dey rest. Eii."

@RuleroftheAesir said:

"Man's too busy eii."

Source: YEN.com.gh