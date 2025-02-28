Neymar has disclosed that he once taught Lionel Messi how to take penalties during their time together at Barcelona

The Brazilian star recalled Messi asking him for advice on spot kicks, which surprised him given the Argentine’s legendary status

Neymar believes his guidance may have helped Messi improve his penalty-taking ability, which proved crucial in Argentina’s World Cup triumph

Brazilian football star Neymar Junior has disclosed that he once taught Lionel Messi how to take penalty kicks.

Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, has won eight Ballon d'Or titles, the World Cup, multiple Champions League trophies, and domestic league titles with Barcelona and PSG.

Neymar has disclosed that he once taught Lionel Messi how to take penalties during their time together at Barcelona. Photos: Logan Riely/Alexandre Schneider.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his incredible dribbling, playmaking, and goal-scoring abilities, the Argentine struggled at times with converting penalties, even though he remained the primary taker for both club and country.

Seeking to improve, the diminutive playmaker turned to the Brazilian superstar for advice on perfecting his penalty technique.

Neymar shared on the Podpah podcast that Messi once approached him during a training session at Barcelona, asking for tips on how to take penalties more effectively.

Known for his composed and technical approach to spot kicks, the Santos star was initially surprised by Messi’s request.

“I helped Messi take penalties! We were in training, he asked me…’How do you take penalties like that?’

“I was like, ‘Are you crazy? You’re Messi! If I can do it, you can too,’” Neymar recalled.

Despite his disbelief, Neymar took the time to guide Messi, who then practiced and refined his penalty-taking skills based on his teammate’s advice.

This revelation highlights how even the greatest players continuously seek to improve their game and learn from one another.

Messi’s growth as a penalty taker

Throughout his career, Lionel Messi has faced both praise and criticism for his penalty-taking ability.

While he has converted crucial spot kicks in high-stakes matches like the World Cup and Champions League, he has also missed some key attempts.

Neymar's guidance may have played a role in boosting Messi's confidence from the spot, particularly in the later stages of his career.

Lionel Messi makes his penalty kick attempt during the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16 match between Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan.

Source: Getty Images

As two of the most technically gifted players in modern football, Neymar and Messi shared a close bond that extended beyond the pitch.

This intriguing insight from their training sessions underscores the humility and relentless dedication that even the greatest players continue to uphold.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh