A group of students at Kade Senior High School in the Eastern Region reportedly attacked their teacher on campus.

The teacher, known for enforcing strict rules to restore order on campus, had reportedly become a target for disgruntled students unhappy with the new measures.

According to a post shared on X by social media blogger @Elorm_Hood, the attack is believed to be linked to the teacher's firm stance on discipline.

"Tension is said to be high at Kade Senior High School in the Eastern Region after a troubling incident involving some students and a teacher. According to preliminary reports, a group of students allegedly ambushed and assaulted a teacher who had recently intensified disciplinary enforcement on campus," the post read.

A viral video accompanying the post made by @Elorm_Hood shows students slapping and beating the teacher with a tree branch as he tries to defend himself.

School authorities and local education officials are launching a full-scale investigation into the matter.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is expected to take disciplinary action against the perpetrators.

"School authorities and local education officials are expected to launch a full-scale investigation into the matter, as concerns continue to rise over increasing student indiscipline in some senior high schools across the country," it added.

Many are calling for stronger guidance and counselling programmes, as well as improved communication between staff and students on disciplinary expectations.

Ghanaians react to Kade SHS students’ attack

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the video of the Kade SHS students attacking their teacher.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@hustle_pay_real said

"Bro this is totally unacceptable, no matter what he may have done that man is still your teacher. What happened to respect?"

@AshuraJnr also said:

"This is what I’ve been crying about. My advice to colleagues is that don’t overdo your self by trying to instill discipline. Just go to school, teach and whoever understands fair enough. The system is meant to work against us no matter what."

@AshuraJnr repied:

"The most painful things those tiny teenage girls who ignorantly think their so called boyfriends are better off than us. Their disrespect translate their home treatment."

Students of Accra Academy leave campus without permission at night. Photo credit: @bleoofficial/X.

Accra ACA students break bounds at night

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a concerned Ghanaian shared a video of some students of Accra Academy breaking bounds at night.

The students were seen getting back into the school through a vulcaniser's shop that shares a wall with the institution.

They walked leisurely back to their school after leaving without permission from any authority

Some social media users who watched the video defended the boys, while others condemned the act.

Source: YEN.com.gh