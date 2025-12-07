Ghana's gospel music industry has lost one of its icons Maame Tiwaa, a beloved singer from Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo group

Tiwaa is repported to have passed away in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, 2025

The news of her passing has triggered sad reactions and tributes from social media users

Ghana's gospel music industry is mourning the loss of Maame Tiwaa, a revered member of the iconic Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo music group.

Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo gospel singer, Maame Tiwaa, reportedly passes away. @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Maame Tiwaa the lead singer for Yaw Sarpong's group is reported to have passed away in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, 2025.

The cause of her passing is not yet known as details have been sketchy. However, UTV has reported that it had confirmed the news of Tiwaa's demise.

Who is Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong Asomafo fame?

The celebrated gospel singer, known for her powerful vocals and spiritual depth, had been an integral part of the Asomafo band for decades, helping to create some of Ghana's most enduring gospel classics.

Maame Tiwaa and Yaw Sarpong are among the best collaborators in Ghana's gospel music industry. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Facebook

In her over 40 years as a singer, Maame Tiwaa's distinctive voice featured prominently in numerous timeless hits that continue to receive airplay in homes, churches, and on radio stations across the country.

Her work alongside Yaw Sarpong touched audiences throughout Ghana and the diaspora with messages of hope, encouragement, and faith.

Wo Haw Ne Sen, Yenka Nkyire Agya, Elshadai, Bribiara Nye Den, and Oko Yi are a few of the hit songs she featured in with Yaw Sarpong.

Tiwaa was so close to Yaw Sarpong that she was once accused of snatching her boss from his wife.

Recall that in June 2024, Yaw Sarpong's wife, Maame Pinamang, appeared on Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM over their marital issues.

According to Pinamang, she had been sidelined from taking care of her ailing husband because of his partner, Maame Tiwaa.

She exchanged words with Tiwaa and accused the backup singer of snatching her husband.

Reactions Yaw Sarpong's Maame Tiwaa's passing

Ama Frimpomaa said:

"Eiiii so 2025 what at all is it looking for, aah."

Eugene Yendu said:

"God bless her soul, she had a unique voice in the whole world, she’ll be remembered profoundly."

Stephen Jedidiah Osei Boakye said:

"I'm in awe of the ovation she's receiving in Heaven. She really did her lot for the Kingdom."

Agbotro Jefferson Kwasi said:

"She has delivered her assignment, she is done with her part. May the Lord keep her soul. Her voice and gift was such a unique one, distinctive in her ministry. It is well."

Source: YEN.com.gh