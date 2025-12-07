President John Dramani Mahama called for an urgent mobilisation of domestic funds to improve the country's education sector

President John Dramani Mahama said Ghana must urgently mobilise domestic funds to improve and strengthen the education system. He argued that a long-term, sustainable education sector cannot rely mainly on external financial resources.

President Mahama made these remarks when he spoke at the 2025 Doha Forum in Qatar. According to him, although assistance from donors is important, true progress in education requires consistent and reliable internal funding anchored in national ownership and responsibility.

He cited the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) as a successful example of Ghana’s ability to generate local funds for education through its 2.5% VAT contribution on goods and services.

“At a point in time, we realised that education was a key sector to Ghana’s progress and development, so as a nation, we decided to contribute 2.5% VAT on everything we purchase, and that goes into the Ghana Education Trust Fund. That fund alone is able to mobilise sufficient revenue.”

The President added that for Ghana to mobilise more domestic funds for the education system, it must strengthen domestic revenue systems and ensure stable support for infrastructure, learning materials, and tertiary education expansion.

Mahama calls for overhaul in agricultural practices

At the same forum, President Mahama said Ghana must also improve its agricultural practices considering rapidly changing climatic conditions.

He emphasised that Ghana can no longer depend on rain-fed agriculture and called for major investment in irrigation systems to support farmers and secure food production.

“We need to adapt our agriculture to a new reality. That means we must put more land under irrigation. Poor farmers will not be able to afford the cost that comes with it, and that is why my government has decided to embark on appropriate and affordable irrigation for farmers.”

President Mahama reiterated that improved irrigation infrastructure would boost productivity, create rural jobs, stabilise food supply, and enhance climate resilience.

