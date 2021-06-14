Meghan Markle’s dad claims that he learned his Lilibet's birth over the radio

Thomas Markle said that he learned about the birth of his granddaughter over the radio

He and his estranged daughter Meghan Markle have not spoken since May 2018 shortly before the royal wedding

Thomas wants to mend fences with his daughter and Prince Harry; he also believes that he would be an awesome grandpa

Thomas Markle claims that he was shocked to learn that his daughter had given birth to her second child over the radio.

He didn't understand why his daughter and son-in-law were so distant from him that they wouldn't even let him know the good news personally.

Meghan Markle’s dad said that he learned of the birth of his granddaughter over the radio. Photo credit: @BelleAudiophile

Thomas wants to mend fences between himself and his daughter and Prince Harry. He said he hasn't spoken to his daughter since two days before her royal wedding to Harry in May 2018.

He hopes that one day he will be able to meet his grandchildren and reckons that he would make a pretty good grandpa according to Huffington Post.

Worried that Meghan Markle is being taken advantage of

Thomas Markle, the maternal grandfather of the newest addition to the British royal family, has accused Oprah Winfrey of taking advantage of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Accusations

The retired lighting is convinced the TV legend 'played' the young couple, coaxing Prince Harry especially into saying things he would not have otherwise shared.

He said: "Oprah Winfrey, I think, is playing Harry and Meghan. I think she is using them to build her network and build her new shows and I think she’s taken advantage of a very weakened man and has got him to say things that you just shouldn’t be saying on television. She will disagree of course, and she may even sue me, I don’t care. But the bottom line is she is working Harry."

Meghan's father welcomes their new daughter

Thomas Markle is "very pleased" with the Duchess of Sussex's baby news. The retired lighting director - who hasn't spoken to his daughter since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018 - wished his little girl "all the love" after it was revealed Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcomed their second child, a daughter called Lilibet Diana.

Meghan Markle gave birth to the beautiful baby girl at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday at 11.40am.

Thomas Markle's heartfelt message

“I’m very pleased that my daughter and my new granddaughter had a successful delivery," Thomas told The Sun Online. "I wish them all my love and the best of luck,” he added.

Thomas has yet to meet Prince Harry and has not met his grandson Archie either. However, according to reports by the Mirror UK, Royal biographer Robert Jobson said it’s unlikely he will meet his new granddaughter anytime soon.

