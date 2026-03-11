A determined Ghanaian man has finally succeeded after years of attempts to join the security service, now qualifying for medical screening

Applicants have urged the government to announce the official medical screening fee as March 16, 2026 approaches, enabling proper preparation

Security service candidates have been advised to screenshot their qualified status on the portal as solid proof in case of technical glitches

Ghanaians have celebrated the story of a young man who has finally qualified in the ongoing security service recruitment exercise after eight years of attempts.

Ghanaian man Kobby Zamani finally qualifies for the security service after eight years of attempts. Image credit: Ghana Armed Forces/Facebook

Kobby Zamani, under the comment section, of a TikTok video detailed his journey of perseverance, explaining that he had applied for the internal security service since 2019 but repeatedly failed the aptitude tests.

His eighth attempt in 2026, however, proved successful, and he has now qualified to proceed to the medical screening phase.

“Same oooo from 2019 to 2026, now I'm qualified,” Kobby wrote, capturing the relief and joy of finally clearing the rigorous recruitment process.

The post quickly ignited a wave of responses, with many applicants sharing their own stories of persistence.

Promise 🦋 Tacy commented, “This is my 3rd time, Lord I am grateful 🙏🙏,” while another user wrote, “Mine is from 2019 o menua, and today it ends in grace 🙏,” reflecting the resilience of candidates across the country.

The ongoing recruitment exercise for the internal security services has been closely followed nationwide, with thousands of applicants undergoing aptitude tests, medical screenings, and other vetting processes.

Stories like Kobby’s highlight not only the challenges of the process but also the determination of Ghanaians eager to serve their country in internal security roles.

Applicants pressure government to release medicals fee

In a related development, pressure has mounted as security service applicants seek the official price for the medical screening.

This follows the Ministry of Interior’s announcement of a new timeline for publishing the results of the aptitude test, conducted as part of the ongoing recruitment exercise.

The first batch of results will be released to Category A candidates, those holding JHS certificates, whose outcomes were scheduled between March 4 and March 5, 2026.

Category B candidates, comprising Degree and HND certificate holders, will receive their results on March 6 and 7, 2026.

Finally, Category C candidates, those with WASSCE certificates, are scheduled to receive their results on March 8 and 9, 2026.

Commenting on a related Facebook post, one concerned citizen wrote:

“Medical screening will start on the 16th, and from the 9th to the 16th is a seven-day interval, and the amount to be paid for the medical hasn’t been communicated yet,” according to Snr Dan.

In response to another post shared on March 5, 2026, by Dora Esinam on Facebook, Zulkarnain Don Zee asked:

“But Dora Esinam, how much is the medical fee so we can prepare for it?”

Speculation over the price has been rife, with many suggesting it could exceed GHC 1,000. In the comment section, Emmanuel Blankson wrote:

“Zulkarnain Don Zee is around GHC 1,500.”

Officials, however, have not issued the approved amount. Applicants remain eager to know the fee so they can prepare appropriately, should they pass the aptitude test and proceed to the medical screening stage.

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, a popular Ghanaian content creator, Dora Esinam, stepped in with firm and timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date communicated by the government for the commencement of publication of results, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot as soon as their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly captured in the image for added safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh