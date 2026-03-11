The family of late Ghanaian pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has announced details of his one-week observance, stirring fresh sorrow among Ghanaians

The revered preacher, founder of Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship, reportedly died from a heart attack on February 13, 2026

According to an obituary flyer shared by relatives, the one-week observance will be held on April 18, 2026, at the National Police Training School Depot

According to initial reports, Elisha Osei Kofi died after a short illness, but his family later clarified that he passed away due to a heart attack in a statement released on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

"With hearts filled with sorrow but anchored in the hope of resurrection, we announce the passing of Prince Elisha Kofi Osei, founder and General Overseer of the Grace Family Church International. He departed this life after a cardiac arrest on Friday, February 13, 2026," the statement said.

The statement also called on the general public to desist from spreading unverified rumours, with some allegations going viral online that the man of God was not dead but simply planning a stunt.

"The family respectfully urges the general public to refrain from spreading unverified information, false statements, abusive comments regarding his passing. Any person found circulating falsehood or defamatory statements will be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land," it added.

Elijah Osei Kofi’s one-week details emerge

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, details of Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi’s one-week observance surfaced on social media.

The customary event is held to honour a deceased Ghanaian before their main funeral is held, and is traditionally not required to be held one week after their death, despite its name.

According to an obituary flier shared by the late man of God’s social media handles, his one-week observance would be held on April 18, 2026, at the National Police Training School Depot in Tesano, Accra.

Reactions to Elisha Osei Kofi's one-week

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the news of Elisha Osei Kofi's one-week observance.

Jhu Jhullia said:

"Elisha, is this real😭😭😭? God, your son 😭😭😭."

Augustina Mensah wrote:

"Anka by this time I'm on YouTube listening to secret show awww. This is sad ooo. May your soul have a peaceful rest wai."

Ray Mond commented:

"Eii, this man died?? 😲"

Mary Katsekpor said:

"Eiiii this world we are just a visitor ooooooo, rest in perfect peace."

